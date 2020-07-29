Origin Bank recently announced $700,000 in donations to be distributed to a variety of charitable organizations and educational institutions in its markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
The donations will be made from fees earned by Origin for its role in originating loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
“This series of donations across our three-state market will help extend the spirit of the PPP program to local entities that are playing a crucial role in our communities during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “Origin is honored to partner with the Historically Black Colleges and Universities within our markets to establish endowed scholarships that will help ensure long-term financial support for students.”
“We are proud to have helped deliver more than $563 million in PPP funds to 3,000-plus businesses, safeguarding the jobs of approximately 60,000 employees of Origin Bank customers, and now we’re taking that effort even further into the communities we serve,” Mills added.
Individual donations will range from $2,000 to $40,000, and some of the organizations that will receive support include local food banks, United Way, Grambling State University, Louisiana Tech University, Boys and Girls Clubs, and others.
“These organizations, institutions and programs play key roles in our communities, providing a safe haven for children, food for the needy, and helping to advance social programs and initiatives that become particularly important in times of crisis,” said Lance Hall, president and CEO of Origin Bank.
