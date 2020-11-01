The state Department of Education is bringing school system leaders together from across the state to help ensure every child learns from a high-quality teacher.
Sixteen school systems have been chosen for a new fellowship aimed at recruiting and retaining educators in Louisiana’s highest-need certification areas, with a particular focus on advanced math and science courses.
The 16 systems participating in the fellowship program include Ouachita Parish and Morehouse Parish.
“An effective teacher has the power to transform the lives of countless children, which is why we must do everything we can to attract and keep the very best in Louisiana,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley.
Human capital leaders from sixteen systems will participate in the recruitment and retention fellowship through the national non-profit organization Urban Schools Human Capital Academy. The fellowship includes two national workshops and monthly state sessions for the Louisiana cohort. The fellowship will start in late October and conclude in spring 2021.
The national portion of the fellowship gives the Louisiana leaders the opportunity to collaborate with human capital professionals from across the U.S. to learn best practices for attracting and keeping effective teachers. The national fellowship will also focus on how systems can adjust recruitment and retention strategies during the pandemic.
The Louisiana cohort will hold monthly meetings to tackle recruitment and retention challenges specific to the state. The sessions will allow leaders to explore innovative solutions and practices.
