The Ouachita Citizen won four first place awards last week including top honors for best single editorial, best investigative reporting, best ad campaign and best overall website in the Louisiana Press Association's annual Better Newspaper Contest.
The Citizen won six second place awards and six third place awards as well.
Sam Hanna Jr., publisher of The Ouachita Citizen, won first place for best single editorial. Hanna's editorial about former Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo accusing The Citizen of racism when it dared to question his appointment of his former driver to police chief took the top honor.
Hanna's editorial about local court officials drawing scrutiny in a lawsuit alleging public corruption took second place. The editorial, “Will the fab five comply?” asked whether law clerk Allyson Campbell and five Fourth Judicial District Court judges would testify about alleged wrongdoing at the district court. Campbell and the judges have not yet testified.
Ouachita Citizen designer Heather Card won the first place award for best ad campaign for an advertising campaign featuring Azalea Estates. Card also won the third place award for best special section for her work on the “Dear Santa” special section featuring local students' letters to jolly St. Nicholas.
Card and her daughter, Yvie Rogers, also won the third place award for best photo package, featuring three or more photos of a local youth soccer contest.
Ouachita Citizen news editor Zach Parker won the first, second and third place awards for best investigative reporting for three different series of stories. Parker won first place for a series of news reports about a ransomware attack at the Fourth Judicial District Court after which more than a 1,000 court files were released online, including a note from one judge to another about a pending judgment that could affect litigation in which both judges were defendants.
Parker also won the second place award for a series of reports about former Monroe Police Cpl. Reggie Brown, who served as interim police chief until he was fired for holding on to an excessive force complaint. In addition, Parker also won the third place award for his work about the ongoing public payroll fraud trial involving the city of Monroe's former engineer, Sinyale Morrison.
The best investigative reporting award was named the Gibbs Adams Award years ago in honor of the longtime State-Times reporter.
Parker and Card also won the first place award for best overall website for their work on The Citizen's digital front, www.ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Citizen reporter Taylor Costa won the second place award for best feature story for his news report about a Monroe falconer and raptor rehabilitator. Costa also won the third place award for best feature story for his feature piece about West Monroe Alderman Thom Hamilton's 40 days of medical work in New York in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parker also won the second place award for best news story about a local police juror whose provocative statements on social media drew sharp criticism. Parker won the third place award for best news story about a man who was found guilty for failure to pay child support in a case that unexpectedly went to trial.
The Ouachita Citizen's other second place awards included those for best front page and general excellence.
Ouachita Citizen sports editor Jake Martin won the third place award for best sports story for feature about the Ouachita Christian School girls basketball program that went from a losing record to an undefeated season.
The Citizen’s sister newspapers, The Franklin Sun in Winnsboro and the Concordia Sentinel in Ferriday, also were recognized by the LPA.
At The Sun, Hanna won the second place award for best regular column, which was named the Sam Hanna Award after the late publisher's death in 2006. The late Sam Hanna published an award-winning column on Louisiana politics for decades.
Monica Huff, of The Sun, won the first place and second place award for best feature photo.
Joe Curtis and Huff of The Sun won the second place award for best layout and design. The award was named the Gary Hebert Award.
The Sentinel took the first place award for best front page and Wes Faulk took the third place award for best sports photo.
