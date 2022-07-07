The Ouachita Citizen won four first place awards last week including top honors for best single editorial, best ad campaign, best special section and best sports photo in the Louisiana Press Association's annual Better Newspaper Contest.
The Citizen also won four second place awards and three third place awards.
Sam Hanna Jr., publisher of The Ouachita Citizen, and Zach Parker, the Citizen news editor, won first place for best single editorial. Hanna and Parker's editorial, “Life Preserver for Fabulous Five,” questioned the state Supreme Court's actions when the high court was given the opportunity to clean up a “judiciary gone wild in Monroe”—the Fourth Judicial District Court.
The Citizen also won second place awards for best front page, best overall website and for general excellence. One judge, who reviewed the newspaper for general excellence, wrote, “Very clean design with nice use of photos. Great mix of story coverage. Nice opinion section with a lot of voices.”
“This community should be very proud of the work you are doing,” the judge added.
Heather Card won the first place award in best ad campaign for her “Stoneybrook” ad campaign. Card also took third place in the same category for her “Start Smart” ad campaign.
In addition, Card took the first place award for best special section for the 2021 Pigskin Preview, a special section of the newspaper featuring area high school football teams in advance of the upcoming season.
Tom Morris, a Citizen photographer, won the first place award for best sports photo for his photo, “Perfect Panthers.” Referring to Morris' photo, a judge wrote, “Great composition. Shows emotion on multiple players' faces.”
Parker, the Citizen news editor, received the second place award and third place award for best investigative reporting, stemming from two series of investigative news reports about the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court's office and Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew's office.
The best investigative reporting award was named the Gibbs Adams Award years ago in honor of the longtime State-Times reporter.
Jake Martin, Citizen sports editor, won the third place award for best sports column. After reading Martin's entry, a judge reviewing the submissions wrote, “You feel the excitement reading about a return to normal, big crowds. And the dream matchups column adds personality to the states for the title games.”
Kaitlin Maness, a Citizen reporter, won the third place award in the best feature story category for her human interest feature about a mother and daughter team working for the city of West Monroe.
Meanwhile, The Citizen’s sister newspapers, The Franklin Sun in Winnsboro and the Concordia Sentinel in Ferriday, also were recognized by the LPA.
Monica Huff, with The Franklin Sun, won second place for best sports photo.
Joey Martin, with the Concordia Sentinel, won a First Place award for best sports story for his report, “Eye of the Storm,” which judges found to be “well-researched” and well-rounded “look at how sports can be stabilizers” in society.
Joey Martin also took second place for best sports story for his report, “Coats of Many Colors.”
