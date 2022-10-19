The Ouachita Parish School Board voted Tuesday to spend $1.3 million remodeling and expanding Ouachita Parish High School’s campus in Monroe.
The School Board plans to draw the $1.3 million from the East Side Bond fund. The fund was created in 2021 when the School Board incurred $20 million in bonded indebtedness for projects in eastern Ouachita Parish.
“We have a $1.3 million budget that includes replacing the front parking lot to the school and adding on and renovating the administrative offices at the school,” said School Board Vice President Greg Manley. “We will be building a new press box and concession stand area for the baseball program and remodeling and renovating the men and women’s bathrooms on each side of the football stadium.”
Manley said all the projects were first detailed in the bond proposal approved by voters last year. The School Board plans to seek bids for the project soon.
The School Board also voted to approve a $900,000-purchase of Trane controllers at half the schools in the parish. Waylon McCormick, the school system’s purchasing agent, said Trane controllers would allow maintenance employees to control air conditioning and heating remotely, or without adjusting thermostats onsite.
“We have air conditioning and heating units, and our maintenance people will be able to do these remote-controlled from their phones,” McCormick said.
“At several of our schools, this will give them the capacity to turn them on and off according to the weather and not have to go to every location.”
Meanwhile, Karen Palmertree with the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), asked the School Board to consider using the group’s services for security services at schools.
“We are here to help you and others on a voluntary basis,” Palmertree said. “I understand that Union Parish schools are utilizing their CERT program to help the teachers be able to teach instead of having to be the police.”
Palmertree said CERT worked together with local law enforcement, the fire department and FEMA.
“What prompted me to do this is I have a 7-year-old grandson and he attends school in Ouachita Parish,” Palmertree said. “We were just doing something and he said, ‘I can use this for a weapon when someone comes into our school that wants to kill us.’ I said, ‘Well I just got certified, why don’t I come to your school and protect you instead of you having to worry about that.’”
Palmertree said CERT would not engage with people but was meant to be an extra set of eyes to help law enforcement and report anything that needed to be reported. She also said CERT could use metal detectors if needed.
“We have been trained on search and rescue, emergency first aid, fire and so many other things that would be so beneficial and at no cost to the parish,” Palmertree said. “This is just a bunch of grandparents that want to help.”
Superintendent Don Coker said the School Board’s director of safety and security would review CERT’s manual.
“I was not aware that we have that group out there doing this,” Coker said.
