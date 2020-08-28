All branches of the Ouachita Parish Public Library system will remain closed today (Friday) in light of the storm damage caused by Hurricane Laura in the area yesterday.
Details about the library's reopening will be published at www.ouachitacitizen.com as soon as they are available.
