WASHINGTON — FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Louisiana to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe winter storms from Feb.11-19, 2021.
The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Avoyelles, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, Franklin, Grant, LaSalle, Madison, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Webster, West Carroll and Winn parishes.
Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
Federal funding is also available to the state, eligible tribal and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures statewide.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
John E. Long has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.
Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated area can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY.
