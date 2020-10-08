All branches of the Ouachita Parish Public Library will close at noon on Friday, October 9 due to impending weather. Branches will remain closed through the weekend and reopen Monday, October 12.
Most Popular
Articles
- Robinson reveals more names, says he filed FEC complaint against Letlow for 'buy out' attempts
- Moore tugs at heartstrings in St. Frederick's victory
- Monroe woman arrested for employee felony theft
- Monroe man arrested for standing in road, waving gun
- Carencro stuns West Monroe with shutout win
- West Monroe man accused of illegally carrying gun, drugs
- Harris: Letlow should exit 5th Congressional District race, ‘find a lawyer’
- Monroe man accused of attacking hospital staff, running into wall
- Details surface in police brutality case
- $714,000 grant fuels development at West Monroe Highland Park
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Couch receives seven years in prison (1)
- Crowley woman convicted of election fraud (1)
- PHOTOS: West Monroe vs. Acadiana scrimmage (1)
- Eight MPD officers on administrative leave; board denies firefighter appeal (1)
- Monroe man accused of attacking hospital staff, running into wall (1)
- Carencro stuns West Monroe with shutout win (1)
- West Monroe weighs $18-million indoor sports complex by Ike Hamilton Expo Center (1)
- Winnsboro moves forward on RV park app (1)
- Jim Brown: La. ignored in Supreme Court pick (1)
READ MORE
All branches of the Ouachita Parish Public Library will close at noon on Friday, October 9 d… Read more
The University of Louisiana Monroe will remain open Friday, while monitoring Hurricane Delta… Read more
Superintendent Don Coker announced Thursday that Ouachita Parish Schools will close at 11:30… Read more
Xfinity WiFi Hotspot network open for impacted residents to use for free Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of illegal carrying of… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
State Rep. Lance Harris last week called on his fellow 5th Congressional District candidate,… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe officials say they have secured commitments from three businesses to set up shop… Read more
- By David Jacobs The Center Square
A Louisiana Senate judiciary committee on Tuesday advanced two measures that would limit the… Read more
United Way of Northeast Louisiana is continuing Food for our Friends, a drive-through food d… Read more
George M. “Trey” Fluitt, III, 53, of Monroe, made his initial appearance in U.S. District Co… Read more
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding Louisianians that the deadlines to register to v… Read more
The University of Louisiana Monroe has received a grant of over $1 million as part of the fe… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
The Second Circuit Court of Appeal recently reversed a ruling by Monroe City Court Judge Tam… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury earlier this week agreed to award a $484,502-bid to Amethyst… Read more
State Sen. Katrina Jackson, of Monroe, lead author of the pro-life Love Life Constitutional … Read more
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy recently welcomed the introduction of the House companion of S.4756, … Read more
Rev. Welton Gaddy is expected to present the Thomas E. Stricklin Lectures in Church History … Read more
Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell says he will support plans by two rural electric… Read more
Several people last week honored the memory of former Gov. Murphy James “Mike” Foster Jr., w… Read more
At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 5, Monroe Police Department officers responded to a shoot… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.