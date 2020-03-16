Beginning Tuesday, March 17, Ouachita Parish School Board will be providing breakfast/lunch meals for anyone 18 and under. Those meals can be obtained from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at one of the following school locations free of charge. Meals will not be available during the scheduled Spring Break from March 3—April 3.
Calhoun Elementary School
Drew Elementary School
Jack Hayes Elementary School
Kiroli Elementary School
Ouachita Junior High school
Richwood Middle School
Riser Elementary/Middle School
Riverbend Elementary School
Robinson Elementary School
Sterlington Middle School
Swartz Upper Elementary School
Woodlawn Elementary School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.