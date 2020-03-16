Beginning Tuesday, March 17, Ouachita Parish School Board will be providing breakfast/lunch meals for anyone 18 and under. Those meals can be obtained from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at one of the following school locations free of charge. Meals will not be available during the scheduled Spring Break from March 3—April 3.

Calhoun Elementary School

Drew Elementary School

Jack Hayes Elementary School

Kiroli Elementary School

Ouachita Junior High school

Richwood Middle School

Riser Elementary/Middle School

Riverbend Elementary School

Robinson Elementary School

Sterlington Middle School

Swartz Upper Elementary School

Woodlawn Elementary School

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.