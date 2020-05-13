The Ouachita Parish School Board posted a surplus of some $258,000 in its general fund for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019 and reported two findings as well, a recent audit says.
Amy Tynes, with the Monroe certified public accounting firm Allen, Green & Williamson, presented the audit report to the School Board on Tuesday during the board’s regular meeting.
“We did issue a clean opinion, or what we call an unmodified opinion,” Tynes said.
Auditors found that the School Board generated some $225 million in revenues while expenditures totaled some $218 million. After all transfers, the School Board realized the $258,000 surplus.
Tynes pointed out that the School Board’s expenditures in the 2018-2019 fiscal year rose by nearly $12 million over the previous fiscal year. Though that rise in expenditures might appear alarming, the expenses included the cost of potential liabilities associated with the school system’s retirement systems, Tynes said.
According to Tynes and Superintendent Don Coker, the loss of accountants and school system personnel led to a late filing of the audit, which was considered a finding of non-compliance with state law.
“It has been an unusual year with us losing some folks,” said Coker, speaking to School Board members. “This is much later than we would like this to be presented to you.”
Among the findings reported in the audit was the failure to review journal entries. The School Board experienced turnover related to keeping up with construction projects and updating listings in the school system’s asset depreciation schedule, according to Tynes.
“Even though there had been turnover over that part of the audit, controls needed to be strengthened,” she said.
School Board member Greg Manley asked whether the school system had implemented the controls recommended by auditors.
“We’ve already started,” Coker said.
The findings reported in the audit were not considered material weaknesses, Tynes said.
