The Ouachita Parish School Board voted Tuesday to spend $1.2 million for security access points at six schools in the parish.
A security access point requires verification of a person’s identity before allowing entry to the school facility.
The project is expected to be paid for through the West Side Tax fund and will install wireless security at Highland Elementary School in West Monroe, Calhoun Elementary School, Calhoun Middle School, West Ridge Middle School in West Monroe, Woodlawn Junior High School in West Monroe and Good Hope Middle School in West Monroe.
“These are the security access points, the main traps that will be installed there, so we’re seeking permission to put these six locations for bid,” said Waylon McCormick, the school system’s purchasing agent.
The School Board unanimously voted to advertise the project for bids.
Meanwhile, School Board members also took the oath of office during the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday. The School Board members sworn in Tuesday were all incumbents, except Michael Batey who now represents District C in western Ouachita Parish.
Scotty Waggoner previously represented that district but did not seek re-election last year. All other School Board members secured re-election, including Shere May, Tommy Comeaux, Jerry Hicks, Harold McCoy, Dabo Graves and Greg Manley.
“I want to congratulate you and your families,” said Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Stephen Winters, who administered the oath of office. “Thank you for taking your time that you don’t have to spend to guide and direct and do the right thing every time that you can.”
School Board members also unanimously elected School Board member Tommy Comeaux as the new board president. Comeaux replaced Jerry Hicks, who has served in the position since 2011.
Hicks also served as vice president from 2007 to 2010. The current vice president, Greg Manley, was re-elected to his position, also in a unanimous vote.
Superintendent Don Coker presented an award to Hicks for outstanding service and leadership as board president.
“I have been your board president for number of years, and I feel very honored to be the board president of this great system we’re in,” Hicks said. “We’ve had great superintendents the whole time I’ve been on, 26 years, and we have a great one right now, and I want to honor him too for the work he’s done. Thank you.”
Meanwhile, the School Board also voted to grant a waiver of a local ordinance to Al Dahal, a local business owner who plans to build a convenience store near Jack Hayes Elementary School in Monroe.
Local attorney Scott Patton, who represents Dahal, spoke on his behalf. Patton said the convenience store’s property line would be 775 feet away from the fence around the school’s playground. Winters cited a parish ordinance which states no alcohol permit can be granted to any business selling alcohol if located within 300 feet or less from a playground or school.
“The building of the school obviously is several hundred feet away but the property line is the question because of the location,” said Monroe attorney Elmer Noah, who serves as the School Board’s legal counsel. “That’s why he’s requesting the waiver. This particular site is not in immediate proximity to Jack Hayes School.”
Patton said there would be no gasoline sales at the convenience store and alcohol sales were expected to account for 10 to 15 percent of the total sales.
