MEALS-TO-YOU PROGRAM – APPLICATIONS CANNOT BE COMPLETED UNTIL FRIDAY, APRIL 3.
With the extension of the Governor’s ‘Stay At Home’ mandate to April 30th, we have explored other means to provide meals to students who are at risk in our school community. Ouachita Parish is announcing a new program that will deliver meals to your doorstep for free. This program is called Meals-to-You, and it is a partnership between our district, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Baylor University.
WHO QUALIFIES?
To qualify for this program, your children have to attend one of our 21 Community Eligible Schools (listed below) or receive Free / Reduced meal benefits at any of our other 16 schools. Every other week, the Meals-to-You program will provide 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches per child for children up to 18 years of age.
HOW DO I REGISTER?
To receive these shelf stable meals, you must register beginning Friday, April 3, on the Meals-to-You website as soon as possible. The meals will be provided on a first come, first serve basis. Registration closes Friday, April 10, 2020. Click on the link below and complete the simple online registration form:
WHY CAN’T YOU REGISTER FOR ME?
Parents must provide:
• an accurate current home address,
• a contact phone number,
• the names of all children in their household that are 18 years or younger, and
the Ouachita Parish Student ID number for any enrolled students.
Most importantly, parents must provide permission to receive these meals.
Those enrolling children will be asked to also sign up for UPS My Choice & USPS Informed Delivery, both of which are free and will notify the family any time a package is shipped.
WHEN WILL MY CHILDREN BEGIN RECEIVING MEALS and FOR HOW LONG?
After you register, it may be up to two weeks before the first box of meals arrives. This program will continue until Ouachita Parish Schools reopen, or when the Child Nutrition staff can safely prepare meals and your children can safely eat at the sites providing meals.
List of Community Eligible Schools: (All enrolled students will qualify for program)
Boley Elementary
Richwood High
Calhoun Elementary
Riser Elementary
Central Elementary
Riser Middle
Crosley Elementary Riverbend Elementary
East Ouachita Middle Robinson Elementary
Jack Hayes Elementary
Shady Grove Elementary
Lakeshore Elementary
Swartz Lower Elementary
Lenwil Elementary
Swartz Upper Elementary
Ouachita Junior High
Swayze Elementary
Ouachita High
Woodlawn Elementary
Richwood Middle
For additional information or assistance, contact Child Nutrition Services, 318-398-1990 or correro@opsb.net .
