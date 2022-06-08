Paramedic Angela Freeman and EMT Jill Kennard, were both selected to represent Acadian Ambulance’s Paramedic and EMT of the Year for the North Louisiana service area at an event held in Lafayette last week.
The pair, who are twin sisters, were finalists for the top honors.
Each year, Acadian Ambulance recognizes its exceptional paramedics and EMTs for their work ethic and dedication.
From across the company’s four-state service area, 32 paramedic and EMT finalists are nominated by their peers. The winners are selected by a company-wide committee.
The service area encompasses Ouachita, Caddo and Bossier parishes.
Freeman originally pursued a nursing degree before earning her EMT certification in 2008. She originally began working for Acadian in 2011, and earned her paramedic certification in 2012.
After moving back to Monroe, she worked at St. Francis Medical Center and rejoined Acadian when operations in Ouachita Parish began in 2019. She has served as a paramedic field supervisor and quality improvement coordinator.
Freeman said her true calling is being hands-on with patients in the field. She serves as a field training officer for new employees as well as an advocate for mental health.
“We are honored to have Angela’s heart and skill on our team,” said Operations Manager Keisha Sparks.
Kennard lives in West Monroe and has been with Acadian Ambulance since 2019 having earned her EMT certification in 2015. She said wanted to have a job that makes a difference in others’ lives.
Kennard serves as a field training officer for new employees, teaching them the right way while providing a fun and comfortable learning environment.
“Due to her positive attitude and helpful spirit, she leaves a lasting impression. She genuinely wants to make those she encounters happier,” Sparks said.
Acadian Ambulance is one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, offering emergency and non-emergency transportation to areas in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee. They are employee-owned and accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services.
