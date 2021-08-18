The population of Ouachita Parish grew less than five percent since 2010, adding some 6,600 residents in the last 10 years and resulting in a slight shift to the area’s demographics.
The U.S. Census Bureau released its official count for the 2020 census last week, reporting a total population of 160,368 in Ouachita Parish. In 2010, there were 153,720 residents in the parish.
According to the new census data, Ouachita Parish’s white population dropped from 63 percent to 60 percent while the parish’s black population rose from 35 percent to 38 percent.
Louisiana, as a whole, recorded tepid growth in its population, especially in central and northern parts of the state compared to stronger population growth in southern areas like Washington, Ascension, St. Tammany and Lafayette parishes. Louisiana also experienced a demographics shift that mirrored Ouachita’s with slight gains in non-white residents.
New census data for West Monroe showed a total population of 13,103 residents, up by 38 people since the last census.
Demographics for the city showed 60 percent of its residents were white while 35 percent of its residents were black.
Unlike the parish and West Monroe, the city of Monroe showed a slight drop in its population since 2010.
According to the census, the population of Monroe was 47,702, down by some 1,100 residents in 2010.
Of those residents, 62 percent were black while 34 percent were white.
