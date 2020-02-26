The level of the Ouachita River reached 41.24 feet earlier this week though parish officials expect the stage of the river to drop in the coming weeks.
Ouachita Parish Homeland Security director Neal Brown provided that update to the Ouachita Council of Governments on Monday during OCOG’s regular meeting.
OCOG is made up of officials from the cities of Monroe, West Monroe as well as from the Ouachita Parish Police Jury.
Brown referred to the Ouachita River at the Felsenthal Lock and Dam in Arkansas.
“The river has not crested yet, but Felsenthal is close to cresting, so we should be cresting in a few days as long as we don’t get any rain in the next few days in the north,” Brown said. “That’s a big if.”
Monroe City Councilwoman Juanita Woods asked Brown to explain cresting.
“That’s when the river reaches its highest point and begins to fall,” Brown said. “We’re real close.”
Police Juror Scotty Robinson asked whether the Ouachita River was expected to reach 42 feet.
“It’ll crest and then begin to slope off over the next couple of weeks,” said Tracy Hilburn, assistant director at Homeland Security. “Felsenthal is already cresting. As it starts to fall, so will ours.”
Meanwhile, Ouachita Parish is benefiting from a number of emergency or temporary pumps to stem flooding thanks to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The temporary pumps normally would cost about $65,000 a month, but GOHSEP provided two pumps and the Corps of Engineers provided the others.
“We’re coming out really well on that,” Brown said.
Some $78,000 has been spent thus far, without any cost to local governments, Brown said.
That figure includes the cost of sandbags. Most people do not understand that each sandbag costs $0.20, according to Brown.
