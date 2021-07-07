Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell has been selected to be inducted into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame for 2021.
Sheriff Russell is among eight other “Heroes in Justice” Louisiana officials being recognized for their commitment to public service and the criminal justice system.
Russell was elected Sheriff of Ouachita Parish in 2012 after serving five years as Chief Deputy under former Sheriff Richard Fewell. He has a total of 37 years law enforcement experience.
He is an NLU (now ULM) Criminal Justice graduate and a graduate of the FBI National Academy for Law Enforcement Officers in Quantico, Virginia.
The induction ceremony will be held Friday, Aug. 6 in West Feliciana Parish and is open to the public.
