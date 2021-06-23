Ouachita Parish could receive some $1.6 million in relief to pay for projects minimizing the impact of future disasters in areas struck by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury received the good news during its regular meeting on Monday.
Louisiana has received a total of $176 million in funding through the Federal Emergency Management Administration’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
The total amount for Ouachita Parish was $1,615,681.
Funding requires a 25-percent match by the grantee. All options are being examined to help local officials with that step.
“As we get more information from the state, I’ll update you,” said Kevin Crosby, parish consulting engineer.
Funding through the federal HMGP can be used on projects that potentially save lives and reduce property loss. Working with local partners, the goal is to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to life and property by lessening the impact of a disaster. Hazard mitigation is the only phase of emergency management specifically dedicated to breaking the cycle of damage, reconstruction and repeat damage.
“Examples of typical mitigation activities include elevation, reconstruction or acquisition of flood-prone structures and converting land to green space, localized drainage improvements, safe room construction, wind retrofit of structures and emergency power for critical facilities,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Experts say one dollar spent in mitigation on average saves communities more than six dollars.”
On another front, the Police Jury learned someone had broken into the Chauvin Pump Station in Monroe recently.
John Tom Murray, the parish public works director, informed police jurors of the break-in, as investigated by the Tensas Basin Levee District board.
“Personnel saw very little damage,” Murray said. “There was a broken door, but it could have been a lot worse.”
The parish information technology department recommended spending some $7,000 to install security cameras at the parish-owned pump stations with an additional cost of some $900 each year.
Police Jury President Shane Smiley said the cost was not a “deal-breaker” but suggested the parish reach out to the city of Monroe to help defray the cost, since the pump stations helped drain several Monroe neighborhoods.
“I find it hard to believe they wouldn’t want to participate in this,” Smiley said. “Let’s say we do the cameras, and then the fence gets torn down, the driveway collapses. These are all examples, but I would think they would want to be involved. We should at least visit with them.”
The Police Jury authorized Crosby, the consulting engineer, to seek financial assistance from the city.
In other business, the Police Jury approved a resolution approving an exception to state Department of Transportation and Development design standards as the state seeks to complete the construction of a bridge on Britton Road over a drain to Cheniere Creek and a bridge on Herman Dickerson Road over Brown Creek.
Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel, said DOTD had a “gold standard” for building bridges but could not meet those standards in the current project.
“What they want to build is not up to their gold standard, but they assure me it is infinitely safer than what is there now,” Mitchell said.
