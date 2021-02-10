The St. Francis Medical Center Foundation recently unveiled the Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union Pediatric Family Lounge along with a beautiful mural in the pediatric playroom.
The lounge and playroom area will provide comfort and relaxation for families of patients in the hospital’s dedicated Pediatric Unit and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).
“It is so stressful when a child is in the hospital and our sincere hope is that this will allow parents and caregivers the support and respite they need when faced with those situations”, said Aimee Kane, VP of Business Development & Strategy and President of the St. Francis Medical Center Foundation. “It’s a wonderful, relaxing space and we just cannot express our gratitude enough to Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union. They are such strong supporters and this donation further underscores their commitment to families in our community.”
A generous $25,000 gift from Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union allowed St. Francis to remodel the area to include a much-needed kitchenette, homey furnishings, TV, and acrylic art for each patient room and throughout the halls to complete the pediatric/PICU décor.
“Our goal is to make the greatest impact possible on our community’s well-being,” Jessica Nugent, Marketing Director for Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union, said. “This partnership with St. Francis gave us another avenue to do that and we are so pleased to be able to impact children and families in this way.”
Summer and Chris Fulton of Shelby’s Wish sponsored talented artist, Lissy Compton of Mr. P’s Tees, to bring the rooms to life with a mural encompassing the region’s piney woods ecosystem including a curious bear, friendly fox, noble stag, and fun raccoon. The enchanting mural echoes the acrylic artwork images that now decorate the walls throughout the Pediatric and PICU units.
“Our prior playroom area also had a mural provided by Shelby’s Wish, but the space had to be repurposed to create our Pediatric Intensive Care Unit,” Kane said. “When Summer heard that we were finally able to reopen the playroom and family lounge in a new location, she was very excited and graciously agreed to be a part of that again.”
The family lounge and playroom are available for pediatric patients and their family members to utilize while receiving inpatient care at St. Francis. Individuals or businesses interested in supporting the St. Francis Medical Center Foundation can call (318) 988-7738.
