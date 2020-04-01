Education officials with the two public school systems in Ouachita Parish say they are unsure whether the COVID-19 outbreak will require the cancellation of classes for the current school year.
Officials with Ouachita Parish Schools and Monroe City Schools also said it was unknown whether the school year would be extended or how students would graduate or be promoted from one grade to the next.
Earlier this week, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he planned to issue an order extending his “Safer at Home” restrictions until April 30 to mirror the federal measures recently extended by President Donald Trump.
“Yes, Ouachita Parish School facilities will remain closed in accordance with the president’s and governor’s Stay at Home orders through April 30,” said Superintendent Don Coker. “If by chance that the governor allows schools to open sooner, we will follow that directive.”
Monroe’s school system also would follow any order issued by the president and governor, according to Monroe City School Board President Betty Cooper.
“As a school district, our number one priority is safety of our students,” Cooper said.
Whether students returned to classes was uncertain, school officials said. The state’s education officials were discussing whether public schools would resume classes in May for the last weeks of the school year, according to Edwards. The last day of classes for students in the parish and city school systems is May 21.
Coker said he hoped schools would be allowed to open after April 30. Coker and other public school officials across the state are engaging in webinars and conference calls with the state Department of Education twice a week to discuss circumstances.
Coker and Cooper said the parish and city school systems would take direction from the Department of Education once a decision was made about the current school year.
Ouachita Parish School Board President Jerry Hicks said it was possible students would not return to classes this year. “I’m just speculating,” Hicks said. “If it hasn’t gotten better by April 30, then I am sure we’ll be out.”
When asked whether the current school year could be extended or whether the next school year could start earlier than normal, Coker and Cooper noted the federal government had waived instructional minutes and days of attendance requirements during the COVID-19 outbreak. Coker said he was unsure how the school year would end.
“Our instructional team is preparing more distance learning opportunities for our students at all grade levels,” Coker said. “The resources should be available on the OPSB website by next week.”
Another question drawing discussion among local and state education officials was whether high school seniors would graduate or how other students would be promoted from one grade to the next. Cooper said the city school system was waiting on the Department of Education to issue guidance on promotion and graduation requirements.
“Once we receive those initiatives we will move forward with those progression determinations,” Cooper said.
According to Coker, the Department of Education was expected to issue more guidance on the matter in the coming days.
“This question was discussed today in our conference call and the state is trying to prioritize seniors and graduation requirements for this group of students,” Coker said.
“For our K -11 students, information is forthcoming from the state on how promotion will be determined. We were told to expect this information within the next few weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.