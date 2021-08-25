Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III recently asked the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal in Gretna to overturn a judge’s decision to bar the businessman from alleging illegal case fixing in Ouachita Parish.
In 2015, Palowsky sued Allyson Campbell, a law clerk at Fourth Judicial District Court, for concealing or destroying documents he filed with the court. Palowsky also sued judges Fred Amman, Ben Jones, Wilson Rambo, Carl Sharp, and Stephens Winters. Amman, Jones and Sharp have since retired from the bench, though Jones continues to serve as the court administrator.
According to Palowsky, the judges conspired to conceal Campbell’s activities.
In an Aug. 4 brief filed with the Fifth Circuit, Palowsky appealed a judgment issued by retired Judge Jerome “Jerry” Barbera to dismiss claims against the district court’s administrator, Jones. Barbera has presided over the Campbell lawsuit since 2015.
Specifically, Palowsky claimed Jones and Sharp engaged in ex parte communications in an effort to change a ruling in a separate case involving Palowsky’s business, Alternative Environmental Solutions Inc. (AESI).
The allegations against Campbell arose in a separate legal proceeding involving AESI—Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. W. Brandon Cork and others.
Palowsky’s Cork case is a racketeering lawsuit in which Palowsky claimed his company, AESI, was blackballed for shedding light on an over-billing scheme involving environmental remediation projects.
As reported by The Ouachita Citizen, internal documents from the Fourth Judicial District Court showed a four-page draft of a proposed judgment in the Cork case written by Sharp, with notes from Jones written in the margins.
Jones was not serving as a judge in the Cork case, though he and Sharp were each defendants in the Campbell lawsuit at the time.
Palowsky has argued Jones and Sharp’s communications constituted illegal case fixing because Jones was trying to influence the outcome of a civil proceeding that could affect the lawsuit in which he had an interest as a defendant.
“Judge Jones then edited the ruling and sent it back to Judge Sharp with a signed handwritten letter advising Judge Sharp that he had made some corrective edits to the ruling and further suggesting that Judge Sharp reconsider his ruling and deny the motion,” stated Palowsky’s Aug. 4 brief. “This recommendation was based on Judge Jones’ belief that the allegations made against Defendant Judges might influence the judge who would decide the motion to recuse.”
Palowsky alleged that Sharp abandoned his draft ruling in the Cork case and issued a judgment in keeping with Jones’ advice on Aug. 25, 2015.
In a Feb. 26 judgment, Barbera wrote, “The consideration of a motion of this type is certainly a judicial function within the jurisdiction of both judges.”
“Further, under the case law cited herein, even if Jones was acting as Administrator, his actions in consulting with Sharp on this motion are judicial in nature as well,” Barbera wrote. “If the actions of law clerks can be considered ‘judicial’ when they assist judges in carrying out their judicial functions, how can the consultation by a court administrator (who also has judicial authority as a supernumerary judge) with another judge on a pending matter in court not be a judicial function?”
In his appeal, Palowsky argued Barbera erred by granting Jones’ motion for an exception of no cause of action and by not giving Palowsky an opportunity to amend his petition.
In interviews with The Ouachita Citizen, Jones defended giving advice to Sharp about the proposed judgment because he was acting in his capacity as the court’s administrator. In responses to Palowsky’s allegations, Jones has continued to say he was simply consulting a fellow judge as part of his role as a “supernumerary judge.”
According to Palowsky, Jones’ instructions to Sharp were the “exact type of impermissible ex parte communication that the Supreme Court in Benge called a violation of Canon 3(A)(6) of the Code of Judicial Conduct.”
“Nothing about a judge who is interested in the outcome of a case re-writing a decision by the presiding judge over can be considered a ‘function normally performed by a judge,’” stated Palowsky’s brief.
In his Aug. 4 brief, Palowsky also referred to communications Monroe attorney Jon Guice reported having with an unidentified judge—whom Palowsky referred to as a “mystery judge.”
Guice represents the five defendant judges in the Campbell lawsuit. The unidentified judge was not one of Guice’s five clients, as Guice has since confirmed in a court hearing.
