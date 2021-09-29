No plaintiff should be forced to alert a defendant about what they may be asked in a deposition or trial ahead of time just because the defendant is a judge.
Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III made that argument in a writ filed with the state Supreme Court on Sept. 24 as part of his ongoing lawsuit against Monroe law clerk Allyson Campbell and five judges at the district court.
In 2015, Palowsky sued Allyson Campbell, a law clerk at the district court, for concealing or destroying documents he filed in a separate lawsuit against his former business partner, Brandon Cork. Palowsky also sued Fourth Judicial District Court judges Fred Amman, Ben Jones, Wilson Rambo, Carl Sharp and Stephens Winters. According to Palowsky, the five defendant judges conspired to cover up Campbell’s activities. Amman, Jones and Sharp have since retired from the bench, though Jones now serves as the court’s administrator.
Retired Judge Jerry Barbera, of Thibodaux is presiding over Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. Allyson Campbell and others at the district court level.
In September 2020 ruling, Barbera issued a protective order for Campbell and the defendant judges. Barbera also ruled the Louisiana Code of Evidence required Palowsky to give a written notice of a deposition to each defendant judge at least 10 days before a deposition. The written notice also should outline all areas of inquiry in addition to protecting all deposition transcripts from public disclosure, according to Barbera’s ruling.
Earlier this month, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal upheld Barbera’s rulings.
In his writ to the Supreme Court, Palowsky pointed out that Barbera considered the defendant judges’ request for a protective order “even though they had not actually filed a motion for such an order.”
“Notably, Campbell never requested a protective order,” stated Palowsky’s writ. “Regardless, the court denied Plaintiff the relief he was seeking and granted Defendants more relief and protection than they had even requested.”
Palowsky’s appeal to the Fifth Circuit and his writ to the Supreme Court centered on an interpretation of Article 519 of the Louisiana Code of Evidence. The article in question delineates expectations for a judge in any court proceeding where they are not the presiding judge.
Palowsky argued Article 519 was designed to protect “judicial deliberative process privilege” but was broadened in scope by Barbera and the Fifth Circuit’s rulings. Palowsky contended his lawsuit against Campbell and the five judges pertained to the defendant judges’ administrative acts, not decisions they took as judges presiding over a case.
That meant the protections afforded under Article 519 did not apply, Palowsky argued.
“This decision causes material injustice in that it allows the defendant judges to prepare their deposition answers ahead of time,” stated Palowsky’s writ. “This is something that lay defendants are not allowed to do. In addition, this decision significantly affects the public interest because this case involves the actions of elected officials and their non-attorney law clerk, all of whom are paid with public funds.”
According to Palowsky, the Fifth Circuit erred by ruling that Article 519 protected a judge in “any civil proceeding,” not only during a deposition.
“However, since the Fifth Circuit ruled that article 519 applies to ‘any civil proceeding,’ then certainly the trial court’s interpretation of article 519’s requirements, and in particular the 10 days’ notice of areas of inquiry, will apply at trial, too,” stated Palowsky’s writ. “That means that Defendant Judges will enjoy 10 days’ advance notice of areas of trial inquiry and will have 10 days to prepare their trial testimony. How does this ruling protect Palowsky’s right to a fair trial? It does not, and such a result can only be absurd.”
According to Palowsky, Barbera’s ruling and the Fifth Circuit’s decision to uphold it could lead to “absurd results.”
“So, if a judge is sued for causing a rear-end automobile accident, he or she will enjoy the benefits of article 519 and will get to prepare answers before being questioned in a deposition, hearing, or trial,” stated Palowsky’s writ. “Simply because a party wears a black robe at work is no reason to grant that party such advantages in all civil litigation. But, this is just what the Fifth Circuit has done by way of its ruling. Certainly this seems to be an absurd result.”
The Fifth Circuit criticized Palowsky’s argument that Barbera’s protective order “essentially sealed” all deposition transcripts, claiming the word “seal” did not appear in any part of the protective order. As evidence the Fifth Circuit was wrong, Palowsky pointed out the defendant judges asked the court to find him and his attorneys in “violation of the court’s protective order” simply because they quoted from deposition transcripts in a pleading.
“Thus, Palowsky stands by his position that the trial court’s order ‘protecting’ all deposition transcripts essentially sealed them,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum.
Palowsky’s attorneys also objected to the legal arguments made by the defendant judges, contending the defendant judges misapplied the cases they cited.
“All the cases relied upon by Defendant Judges, and which apparently persuaded the trial court and the Fifth Circuit, are distinguishable and do not stand for the propositions for which they were cited. Significantly, three of the four cases relied on by Defendant Judges addressed the protection of personal and/or financial information of non-parties (Such as financial donors, wives, sisters, and children), and the other case involved criminal defendants’ rights to a fair trial.”
