Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III says the Second Circuit Court of Appeal cannot continue to preside over his environmental remediation company’s racketeering lawsuit against a major petroleum company in light of recent controversy surrounding the appeal court.
In recent years, Palowsky has drawn attention in the press for his lawsuit against Fourth Judicial District Court officials, including five judges and law clerk Allyson Campbell.
Recently, Palowsky levied allegations against Second Circuit Chief Judge Milton Moore III, of Monroe, specifically that the judge meddled in his lawsuit against district court officials and that the chief clerk of court at the Second Circuit removed documents from the businessman’s appeal without a court order.
Palowsky’s allegations of scandal and a cover-up at the district court stemmed from a racketeering lawsuit Palowsky filed in 2013 against his former business partner, Brandon Cork.
It was in Stanley R. Palowsky III and Alternative Environmental Solutions Inc. v. W. Brandon Cork and others that Palowsky first accused Campbell, in 2014, of concealing or destroying documents that Palowsky’s attorneys had filed at the district court.
Palowsky has since settled claims with Cork, but the businessman is seeking damages from several defendants, including Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (Anadarko was acquired by Occidental Petroleum in 2019.)
In the Cork case, Palowsky claims the oil and gas conglomerate blackballed his Monroe-based environmental remediation consulting company after he blew the whistle on illegal dumping of hazardous waste and the over-billing of millions of dollars for remediation work that may never have occurred.
ANADARKO
CLEARED
Last December, retired Judge Ronald Cox, of Lafayette, who is presiding over the Cork case as a special appointed or ad hoc judge, issued a ruling dismissing Palowsky’s claims against Anadarko.
In a motion for summary judgment, Anadarko argued AESI was a co-conspirator and could not recover damages from its own wrongdoing and asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit.
The court found Anadarko’s arguments to be persuasive.
“First, the record of this case is replete with allegations of a conspiracy to which AESI was nothing short of central,” stated Cox’s judgment. “If the allegations taken in the multiple petitions are true, including the most recently filed Fourth Supplemental Petition, then Cork acted primarily, if not entirely, through AESI. It is well-settled that while a corporation and its officers are distinct juridical entities, a corporation can act only through its officers.”
APPEAL FILED
Palowsky filed notice of his appeal on Jan. 28 but did not receive notice from the Second Circuit that his appeal had been lodged until last week.
In a motion to recuse all judges of the Second Circuit (a motion to recuse en banc), Palowsky noted the Second Circuit has declined to consider appeals in the Cork case in recent years but took up this most recent appeal in an apparent departure from past practice. Moore was sworn in as chief judge last October.
Earlier this year, Palowsky filed another motion to recuse en banc at the Second Circuit, arguing that Moore and the other judges at the Second Circuit could not preside over his lawsuit against Campbell and the five defendant judges at Fourth Judicial District Court.
In response to Palowsky’s motion to recuse the Second Circuit in the Campbell lawsuit, the Supreme Court issued a court order transferring the Campbell lawsuit to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal in Gretna.
Previously, in the Cork case, six Second Circuit judges recused themselves, including now-Chief Judge Moore, who cited bias, prejudice or interest in the outcome as a bar to his ability to preside impartially over the Cork case.
Of the six judges who previously recused from the Cork case, five are still judges at the Second Circuit.
“(Moore) has not only admitted to being biased against Palowsky, but he acted on said bias in the Campbell matter,” stated Palowsky’s en banc recusal motion. “As discussed in detail in the Campbell recusal motion attached hereto, Fourth Judicial District Judge Sharon I. Marchman recently testified that Chief Judge Moore called Judge J. Michael McDonald of the First Circuit Court of Appeal while the case was pending in the First Circuit and ‘chastised’ him for ruling that Campbell was not entitled to judicial immunity. Judge Marchman also testified regarding numerous other instances wherein Judge Moore exhibited bias toward Palowsky and his father.”
For that reason, the Second Circuit should recuse itself entirely from the Cork case to avoid the possibility of any interference from Moore and to avoid the appearance of impropriety, Palowsky argued.
THREE-MONTH
DELAY?
Palowsky filed his en banc recusal motion in the Cork case one day after Second Circuit Clerk of Court Karen Greer-McGee distributed a June 24 briefing order that claimed the Second Circuit had not received Palowsky’s appeal until that day.
“The record of appeal in the above entitled matter, in which you are listed as counsel of record for the Plaintiff Appellant, was this day received and filed,” stated the Second Circuit briefing order.
The Second Circuit’s June 24 briefing order was at odds with other court records in the Cork case, though.
For example, a March 25 letter from Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court Dana Benson’s office shows the Cork case was forwarded to the Second Circuit on that day—three months earlier than when the Second Circuit acknowledged receipt of Palowsky’s appeal.
CASE HISTORY
In 2013, Palowsky claimed his former business partner, Cork, and others cheated him and AESI out of millions of dollars by cutting him out of projects after he exposed their alleged scheme to over-bill Anadarko. Anadarko, Palowsky has argued, also benefited from over-billing in some cases because the company could claim millions of dollars in false remediation costs and thus reduce its environmental liabilities and artificially inflate its stock price.
Alternative Environmental Solutions Inc., or AESI, is an environmental remediation consulting company in Monroe that specialized in environmental consulting services evaluating soil shredding projects. (Soil shredding is a site remediation process by which contaminated soils are finely broken down and the contaminants exposed to the air.)
Besides Anadarko, defendants in the Cork case include OHC Services LLC; Edith White (legal successor of the late Anthony White, officer of OHC Services LLC); Michael Holder; TP Environmental and Pipeline Services LLC; Anadarko Petroleum Corp.; and Dana Howard, a remediation group remedial project manager at Anadarko.
AESI was damaged when Howard and Cork, with the assistance of Anadarko, conspired to financially ruin AESI and convert business from AESI to Cork and other companies, according to Palowsky’s lawsuit. According to Palowsky’s fourth petition, Holder also was a convicted felon who previously pleaded guilty to unlawful transportation of a hazardous waste and unlawful concealment of a hazardous waste, including falsifying regulatory documents.
Many of the allegations in Palowsky’s fourth petition concerned remediation work done by AESI at the so-called Carpenter project in Evanston, Wyoming, in 2009.
According to Palowsky’s lawsuit, Howard —Anadarko’s remedial project manager — did not use verified third-party soil shredding rates but set the rates herself to reduce Anadarko’s environmental liability (as compared to usual costs for excavation and disposal at the work sites).
Palowsky also has claimed Anadarko altered documents to conceal the risk to human health posed by well and gas plant sites.
