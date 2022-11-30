Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III says the Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport cannot fairly preside over a handful of appeals in his litigation because of certain judges who may influence the outcome against him.
The Second Circuit is currently considering an appeal by Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Wilson Rambo and retired Judge Carl Sharp, each of whom are seeking the appeal court’s protection from Palowsky’s lawsuit.
In August, retired Judge Jerry Barbera denied motions for summary judgment filed by Rambo, Sharp and law clerk Allyson Campbell. Barbera’s judgment to deny the motions meant Palowsky could proceed to trial and seek damages from the three defendants.
Barbera, of Thibodaux, has presided over Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. Allyson Campbell and others as an ad hoc, or special appointed, judge since 2015.
In 2015, Palowsky filed the Campbell lawsuit, accusing Campbell of destroying or concealing documents that formed part of a separate case against his former business partner, Brandon Cork, in a racketeering lawsuit. Palowsky also claimed that Rambo and Sharp as well as judges Fred Amman, Stephens Winters and Ben Jones conspired to conceal Campbell’s activities. Amman, Jones and Sharp have since retired from the court. Jones serves as the court’s administrator.
Though Barbera left Rambo, Sharp and Campbell in the Campbell lawsuit, the judge ruled that Amman, Jones and Winters would be excused from the litigation. In a Nov. 23 motion to recuse all nine judges of the Second Circuit, Palowsky gave notice he would be appealing Barbera’s decision to spare Amman, Jones and Winters. Palowsky also planned to file other writ applications, challenging different aspects of Barbera’s rulings in recent weeks.
There were not enough judges at the Second Circuit for a random allotment to result in a fair and impartial three-judge panel, Palowsky argued in his Nov. 23 memorandum.
Since 2016, the Second Circuit has recused from various matters in Palowsky-related litigation in recent years, but the make-up of the Second Circuit has changed recently due to retirements and newly elected judges joining the court.
If the Second Circuit does not consider any of the writ applications or appeals in Palowsky’s litigation, the state Supreme Court would assign the appeals to another appeal court in Louisiana. In the past, the Supreme Court has transferred Palowsky’s cases to the First Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge or the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal in Gretna. The Fifth Circuit considered matters in Palowsky’s case last year.
“It should be clear, then, that given that eight of the nine judges were not allowed to consider the prior matters in 2021, an en banc recusal is again appropriate,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum.
Second Circuit judges who have recused themselves from presiding over any of Palowsky’s litigation in the past and remain at the appeal court include Chief Judge Milton Moore III, of Monroe; Judge Frances Pitman; Judge Jeff Cox; and Judge James “Jimbo” Stephens, of Baskin.
Last month, Moore, Pitman, Cox and Stephens recused once more.
Cox wrote, “There exists a substantial and objective basis that would reasonably be expected to prevent me from conducting any aspect of the cause in a fair and impartial manner.”
Stephens cited the state Code of Civil Procedure article 151(B) and stated that Palowsky’s attorney, Joe Ward III, of Covington, represented his 2018 campaign opponent, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Sharon Marchman, during a judicial disciplinary proceeding.
Pitman cited a personal relationship with a party.
Moore, who previously served as a judge at Fourth Judicial District Court, said some of the defendant judges “were once colleagues” and “also personal friends.” Moore did not mention those relationships in his prior recusals from Palowsky’s litigation.
“The short of that argument is that it is abundantly clear that Chief Judge Moore has a strong bias against Palowsky and in favor of the defendants in this matter,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum. “Given that bias and the actions discussed in the prior recusal motion, it is entirely plausible (if not highly likely) that Judge Moore, as Chief Judge, would try to influence the five un-recused judges if this Court were to retain this matter.”
Allegations arose in 2021 that Moore had exhibited bias against Palowsky’s father, Stanley Palowsky Jr., after the latter provided federal authorities with tape recordings.
An air of mystery has lingered over the tape recordings and what they contained.
During a deposition, Marchman testified that Moore was widely expected to be appointed a U.S. District Court judge until Stanley Palowsky Jr. provided tape recordings to the Federal Bureau of Information.
“I know that Judge Moore was being considered for the federal judgeship here in Monroe after Don Walter, Judge Don Walter, went to Shreveport,” Marchman said during her deposition. “I know that Mr. Palowsky Jr. had some tape recordings of a former client of Judge Moore, and he turned those tape recordings over to the FBI. There were two FBI agents, one here locally, one from the Integrity Division in New Orleans.
A couple of weeks after he turned them over, he received a call from the agent in New Orleans thanking him for the tape and saying that Judge Moore would never wear the black of—of a federal judgeship,” Marchman said.
According to Marchman, Moore later learned how the FBI had obtained the tape recordings.
“I think it was common knowledge at the time that it happened,” Marchman said. “And then sometime later, much later, I believe it was 2015, Judge Moore asked if I would speak with his attorneys about it and I did speak with his attorneys and confirmed that incident, and also some other things with the attorneys.”
In his memorandum, Palowsky noted that Marchman previously testified that Moore tried to influence the outcome of Palowsky’s appeal at the First Circuit in Baton Rouge.
During her deposition last year, Marchman also testified that First Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Michael McDonald spoke with her in early 2018 and told her that Moore had called him and chastised him for ruling in Palowsky’s favor.
At the time, McDonald and other First Circuit judges were considering a writ application about whether Palowsky could sue Campbell and the five defendant judges for damages.
The Palowsky matter ended up in the First Circuit’s court because the Second Circuit’s judges had recused. The First Circuit, and the state Supreme Court, ultimately ruled Palowsky had the legal right to sue Campbell and the five judges.
“I was introduced to Judge McDonald at a retirement party for Judge Tony Marabella, who was a judge on the Nineteenth JDC,” Marchman said during her deposition. “I was introduced to Judge McDonald and he volunteered to me that Judge Moore had contacted him and chastised him for his ruling in that case, finding that Ms. Campbell did not have immunity.”
In her testimony, Marchman claimed her conversation with McDonald took place on April 26, 2018, while Campbell’s application for rehearing was pending before the First Circuit.
At the time, Campbell had asked McDonald and the other First Circuit judges to reconsider giving her judicial immunity, a legal concept that protects certain government officials from damages in a civil matter.
“What I recall him saying was that Judge Moore chastised him for his ruling finding no immunity,” Marchman said. “I recall that he said they were law school classmates. I recall that he was surprised at the call.”
Palowsky also pointed out that Second Circuit Judge Marcus Hunter, of Monroe, served as a judge at Fourth Judicial District Court from 2018 to 2021.
“As such, he, like Judge Moore, was colleagues with some or all of the defendant judges, and he should certainly be recused,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.