The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana (PAR) recently announced Associated Press Correspondent Melinda Deslatte would become Research Director of the nonprofit educational organization in January 2022.
Deslatte is an award-winning reporter, columnist and editor with a strong reputation as an objective, critical and analytical journalist. She has 22 years of experience with the AP, including 21 years in Baton Rouge covering state government, politics, court cases, hurricanes and major events in Louisiana. Deslatte has overseen the Louisiana Capitol bureau since 2005. She is the regular contributor of a weekly column, Louisiana Spotlight, focused on Louisiana politics.
“As Research Director, Melinda will follow a long line of distinguished policy analysts who for 71 years have led PAR’s primary mission of producing research that promotes best practices and accountability in state and local government,” said PAR President Dr. Steven Procopio. “She has unparalleled respect in the political and business communities for her high-quality work and journalistic integrity.”
Procopio, who became President this month, said Deslatte will join him in managing an expansion of staff and activities at PAR, a nonpartisan, independent public policy group founded in 1950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.