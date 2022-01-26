Louisiana lawmakers are planning a three-week February special session to redraw the state’s major political district maps, a once-a-decade effort to account for population changes as reflected in the latest U.S. Census data.
The session will begin Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. and must end no later than 6 p.m. on Feb. 20.
The redistricting process will determine how people are represented in state government and Congress. The maps will decide which political parties carry the most sway in Louisiana and who writes state and federal laws, sets utility rates and crafts education policy for public schools.
States redesign their political maps every 10 years with the release of new Census data to equally distribute their residents among districts, as required under federal and state laws. In Louisiana, the Legislature will rework the districts for the U.S. House, state Senate, state House, the Public Service Commission and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Lawmakers also have included the Louisiana Supreme Court districts in the agenda for the special session, though it’s unclear if they’ll find enough consensus to pass new court maps since they aren’t required to redraw them.
Districts for local school boards, police juries, city councils and other elected municipal bodies are drawn by local officials, who often hire consultants to assist with the task.
Louisiana continued to struggle over the last decade with largely stagnant population growth. The state had more than 4.6 million residents in the 2020 Census, an anemic growth rate of 2.7 percent. That fell far below the national average growth of 7.4 percent and the Southern regional average of 10.2 percent.
In the South, only Mississippi — which lost population — had slower growth than Louisiana. Louisiana’s northern and rural parishes continued to shed residents over the last decade, while people moved to cities and their suburbs in the southern part of the state.
The New Orleans region, the Baton Rouge suburbs and Calcasieu Parish saw among the largest resident gains, though the numbers in southwestern Louisiana don’t reflect Hurricane Laura’s impacts. Orleans Parish continued to rebound from population losses caused by 2005’s Hurricane Katrina.
Nineteen of Louisiana’s 64 parishes grew from 2010 through 2020, while 45 parishes lost residents, according to the Census data.
Louisiana’s largest parish is East Baton Rouge, followed by Jefferson, Orleans, St. Tammany, Lafayette, Caddo and Calcasieu parishes. Statewide, Louisiana grew more diverse. People who identify as white made up 57 percent of state residents in the 2020 Census data, compared to just under 63 percent a decade earlier.
Louisiana’s black population held steady at about onethird of residents, while those who identify as Hispanic grew from about 4 percent of the population in 2010 to nearly 7 percent in the latest data. Other minority groups also saw growth.
In the most significant change from the last redistricting cycle, the U.S. Supreme Court ended a requirement under the 1965 Voting Rights Act that Louisiana and certain other states must receive preclearance for their district designs from the U.S. Department of Justice to ensure the maps don’t discriminate in places with a history of inequitable treatment of minority groups.
If lawmakers and Edwards can’t come to terms, or if they can’t get enough votes to override an Edwards veto for specific maps, the redistricting debates could spill into the regular legislative session, or lawmakers could run the risk of seeing a court draw some districts.
Unlike the state’s last redistricting cycle, lawmakers won’t have to shrink the congressional map to fewer districts. Louisiana lost its seventh congressional seat a decade ago because of its slow population growth, but the state will maintain all six U.S. House seats.
