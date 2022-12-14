A Ouachita Parish High School parent is mulling legal action against the parish school system because her daughter was allegedly suspended and kicked off the softball team for refusing to dress as a girl for a photograph.
Gabby Courson, a senior at OPHS, said all seniors took yearbook photos two weeks ago, where girls normally wear drapes and boys wear tuxedos.
Courson said she refused to wear the drape and instead asked to wear a white button-up shirt, but was suspended and kicked off the softball team.
Courson said she was told by OPHS Principal Charles Wright that students “have to wear what is on their birth certificate.”
Wright and other officials with Ouachita Parish Schools declined to comment.
“That right there really did it for me because I shouldn’t have to miss out on my milestones because you want me to conform and be uncomfortable,” Courson said.
Courson’s mother, Holli Courson, said she was told by Wright that her daughter was suspended for being disrespectful and refusing to apologize and that she was taken off the softball team because she was not a good representation for OPHS.
“He said, ‘I can’t guarantee that if she’s at an away game and if her coach says something to her that she doesn’t like, that she won’t get disrespectful with them,’” Holli Courson said. “I said, ‘We’ve never had a problem with her in softball, but this on the other hand has got something to do with her preference in her sexual orientation.’”
Courson describes herself as a “masculine presenting female.”
Holli Courson said she was told the consequences had nothing to do with her daughter’s sexual orientation.
“At no point did the principal ever tell me that she got loud with him,” Holli Courson said. “The only thing I was told by the principal was that whenever he told her about the drapes and tuxes and that she wouldn’t be allowed to take the picture in a button-up, he said she took her jacket off and threw it down on the floor and said, ‘Well fine, I just won’t take the pictures.’”
According to Courson, she picked up her jacket, turned to leave and said, “I’m over it and I’m leaving, you’re just going to have to suspend me.”
Holli Courson said when she spoke to her daughter’s softball coach, the coach did not know anything about the situation and was not consulted about whether to remove Courson from the team.
The same day, Holli Courson said she and her daughter took the issue to Mickey Merritt, the Ouachita Parish School Board’s director of high schools. Holli Courson said she later received a call from Wright, who said Courson would be allowed to retake the photo wearing a button-up.
“But at no point was the suspension or the fact of being kicked off the team ever brought up,” Holli Courson said.
Courson and her mother said that, as of last week, the suspension had not been lifted nor had Courson been allowed to return to the softball team.
Holli Courson told The Ouachita Citizen she could not to provide any further information about the legal action she planned to take.
The Ouachita Citizen reached out to Wright, Merritt and Ouachita Parish School Board member Dabo Graves, who represents the school district where OPHS is located. None responded to this newspaper’s inquiries.
“We are not able to comment on students,” Superintendent Don Coker told The Ouachita Citizen.
