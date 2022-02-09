The Ouachita Parish School Board weathered several complaints on Tuesday from people associated with a local group that claimed the parish school system is not practicing transparency in its open meetings.
People associated with Parents Choice LA—a Facebook group representing parents opposed to mask and vaccination mandates common to the COVID-19 pandemic—questioned whether the School Board sought input from educators or from the public before adopting several policies on Tuesday. Some argued the School Board was failing to be transparent by not explaining each policy before and/or during the open meeting.
Monroe attorney Elmer Noah, who serves as the School Board’s legal counsel, pointed out the proposed policies underwent a thorough review by a consulting firm before being considered by school system staff and finally by members of the School Board.
Proposed and adopted policies are public records and available online or by request from the School Board’s Central Office on North 7th Street.
“When the policies are presented, the policy manual says they must be presented at one meeting and are presented for approval at a subsequent meeting,” Noah said. “That’s what is happening today. They’ve already been on the website, probably for at least a month now.”
The School Board adopted the policies submitted a second time for review on Tuesday.
Another parent expressed frustration with the school system’s ongoing COVID-19 policies that led, he claimed, to the improper treatment of his 13-year-old son.
According to Chris Platt, his son sat near a child who was announced to have been infected with COVID-19.
“(The teacher) asked in class, who was vaccinated and who was not?” said Platt, who noted his son was not vaccinated.
“Why is he being asked about his health in front of his teacher and in front of his peers? I’m furious. After that took place, he was asked to leave the class.”
“My son has to wear a mask for five days after he comes back? That’s a scarlet letter on my child as far as I’m concerned,” he added.
Platt also objected to the school policy that required his son to quarantine for five days.
“You guys have got to make some changes, and you’ve got to make them now,” Platt said.
School Board member Harold McCoy indicated he was displeased with how Platt’s son was treated.
“I agree with him,” McCoy said. “That should have happened differently. Our silence doesn’t suggest we disagree with him. Our silence means we’re not going to get into this, that and the other.”
