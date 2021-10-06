The National School Boards Association’s recent letter asking President Joe Biden and the federal government to investigate parents groups for publicly protesting critical race theory and mask policies in public schools was disturbing and unconstitutional, a local School Board member says.
During the Monroe City School Board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, board member Bill Willson denounced the NSBA’s Sept. 29 letter asking the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate “domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”
“They made a recommendation to prosecute parents groups who are expressing concerns about CRT, or critical race theory, being taught in schools among other concerns,” Willson told his colleagues. “That’s unconstitutional. I am steadfastly against what the NSBA recommended.”
In its letter, the NSBA claimed educators and school board members faced threats of violence for approving mask policies or on the basis of “propaganda purporting the false inclusion of critical race theory within classroom instruction and curricula.”
“This propaganda continues despite the fact that critical race theory is not taught in public schools and remains a complex law school and graduate school subject well beyond the scope of a K-12 class,” stated the NSBA letter. “As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”
The NSBA asked for “training, coordination, investigations, and enforcement mechanisms from the FBI in response to threats and acts of violence.
Specifically, the NSBA claimed such threats and acts of violence have become more prevalent “during public school board meetings, via documented threats transmitted through the U.S. Postal Service, through social media and other online platforms, and around personal properties.”
According to Willson, the NSBA’s request laid the groundwork for government overreach.
“We all have the right to voice our opinions, as long as we do so in an orderly fashion,” Willson said. “If a parent attends a School Board meeting and uses harassing or inflammatory language, the board has law enforcement available to escort those people out of a meeting. But to bring the Justice department in to prosecute someone for voicing an opinion that goes against what the current administration believes, that is not right, and I want that on record.”
Most of the sources cited by the NSBA’s letter pertained to School Board meetings across the country where board meetings were unable to continue because of the number of protesters or because of people causing disruptions at the board meetings: “Protesters disrupt Poway Unified board meeting, cause its adjournment” in The Poway News Chieftain; “Sarasota school board may limit public input after some meetings get disorderly” in the Sarasota Herald-Tribune; “Anti-mask crowd disrupts Gwinnett school board meeting” in The Atlanta Journal Constitution; “School board meeting turns contentious over COVID-19 policies” in the Las Vegas Review-Journal; “Norfolk school officials, police monitoring threats made toward Norview schools” on WAVY.com; “Mendon man arrested following disruption at Unity School board meeting” on WGEM; “Gov. Roy Cooper addresses ‘threats, bullying, intimidation’ at school board meetings over mask requirements on WBTV-Charlotte; and more.
On another front, the School Board voted to amend its sick day policy for school system employees to allow additional days for those employees who have been infected with COVID-19 or might be.
“We’re going to re-institute our leave policy from last year,” said Superintendent Brent Vidrine. “We’re making it retroactive to July 1.”
School Board member Rick Saulsberry expressed concern the School Board was not setting aside enough days to allow for an employee’s down time as well as their recovery.
“I had COVID a while back. I know 5 days, 11 days wasn’t enough,” Saulsberry said. “I was still drained. It took the whole 10 days. I hate to force someone to come back to work when they’re not 100 percent. That was my only issue with that policy.”
School Board President Daryll Berry voiced agreement with Saulsberry.
School Board member Jennifer Haneline argued a broader extension of sick days or even a permanent addition of “COVID days” to the school system’s sick day policy was not feasible.
“We are now in a COVID world. We are not, for the rest of our lives, going to have extra days for this virus,” Haneline said. “That’s the other side of it, which we have to look at it, as a district.”
Vidrine noted that state and federal governments had elected to encourage vaccination in lieu of expanding sick days in their department policies.
“That’s why the federal government and state government is encouraging people to get the vaccine but they’re not supporting additional leave days,” Vidrine said. “That’s the best way to do it.”
