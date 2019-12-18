The Ouachita Parish Police Jury finally adopted its proposed budgets for the 2020 fiscal year earlier this week as well as other resolutions providing cost of living increases to parish employees’ pay.
The Police Jury also approved a $60 a month increase to the base salary for certain employees at the Ouachita Parish Fire Department employees. Under the change, the minimum monthly amount for each firefighter in Fire Protection District No. 1 would rise from $2,000 to $2,060 a month. The Police Jury acted on the matters during its regular meeting Monday.
In 2020, the Police Jury expects to collect some $7.2 million in revenues for its general fund, or main operating fund, while spending some $8 million. After all transfers, the Police Jury would realize a deficit of some $1.2 million.
The general fund deficit is largely the result of capital outlay of $1.2 million to buy three buildings in downtown Monroe from the Ouachita Parish School Board. The Police Jury plans to buy the buildings and relocate its offices to the new space in January.
Previously, the Police Jury finance committee members sought to balance other expenditures beyond the proposed building purchase. The finance committee meetings were often lengthy.
Referring to the budget, Police Juror Walt Caldwell said, “I leave it in much better shape than I found it.”
“We got it figured out,” said Police Jury President Shane Smiley.
Smiley said the Ouachita Parish Fire Department’s budgets justified the increase to some employees’ salaries by $60 a month.
“We felt like they could afford it in their budget and it was a reasonable adjustment,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Police Jury also approved a 2.5-percent cost of living increase for parish employees.
The cost of living adjustment did not apply to the firefighters or employees at the Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Center. Green Oaks employees were the subject of a different pay increase Monday, though the discussion about how much of an increase took longer than an hour to determine. The proposed resolution called for certain employees to receive a 9.89-percent raise and a 22.63-percent raise.
The police jurors’ discussions involved two failed motions (because of a tie vote, each time) before a substitution motion to another motion was finally made by Police Juror Scotty Robinson to adjust Green Oaks employees’ salaries by five percent and also to give them a three-percent cost of living increase. Robinson’s motion secured a unanimous vote.
