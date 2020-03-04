The Ouachita Parish Police Jury plans to seek legal and ethics opinions from state authorities about whether an engineering firm can design hazard mitigation projects if one of its members also served on the group selecting which projects are funded.
The Police Jury will seek a legal opinion from state Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office and an ethics opinion from the state Board of Ethics.
The question arose Monday during the Police Jury’s regular meeting when parish consulting engineer Kevin Crosby identified the proposed membership of a steering committee charged with developing a list of hazard mitigation projects.
The state Office of Community Development is expected to spend $1.2 billion in Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, mitigation funds to advance long-term resilience objectives of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative — how to prevent damage during major flood events like the March and August 2016 floods.
Ten parishes, including Ouachita Parish, will receive roughly half of that $1.2 billion for projects.
According to Crosby, engineers would be some of the most qualified and knowledgeable people to help recommend a final list of projects. But there could be objections if an engineer on the steering committee recommends a project and later receives a payment for working on the project, according to Crosby.
“Different engineers representing different parishes are the ones most knowledgeable about projects in their areas, but we don’t want them to get tangled up down the road because of this funding,” Crosby said. “If it’s a conflict of interest or the appearance of a conflict of interest.”
Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel, pointed out the Police Jury was in no danger of having a conflict of interest. Mitchell recommended seeking a legal and ethics opinion for the sake of all parties involved.
“He’s not talking about the parish having a conflict,” Mitchell said. “One of these individuals could disqualify their companies by participating. I’m not prepared to give an opinion.”
Police Jury President Shane Smiley suggested that having engineers on the steering committee would help prevent political agendas from driving the final result.
“Engineering is more suitable to discussing this watershed stuff,” Smiley said. “This would remove the political aspect. If we get input from the jurors, from the City Council, from the two mayors, it gets political. I’m not making it up. That’s just the way it is. By doing it this way, we eliminate a lot of that. These are the most qualified and they meet the criteria.”
Smiley noted that several appointees were recommended by the parish as well as the two cities.
The question about a potential conflict of interest arose because of the inclusion of Charles Taylor Jr., with the S.E. Huey engineering firm in Monroe, who was appointed to serve as the steering committee’s flood claim manager. If approved by the Police Jury, Taylor also would serve as the representative for Ouachita Parish in discussions with the state.
“I don’t think this will get the Police Jury in any trouble,” Mitchell said. “Mr. Taylor is the consummate professional and a fine person. But I cannot tell Mr. Taylor that his service on this committee might result in a question some day about how his firm was paid to design projects funded through this initiative.”
Police Juror Larry Bratton encouraged parish officials to seek legal and ethics opinions because the parish would benefit from having engineers on the steering committee.
“We may not be worried about the Police Jury, but we’re worried about the quality of work,” Bratton said. “We don’t want to find ourselves out shopping for something different if these engineers are not on the committee.”
Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit questioned whether seeking a legal opinion from the Attorney General’s office was needed.
“The last opinion we asked from the Attorney General took six months to get, and that after we went down there and beat on the doors. I don’t want anything to be put on hold because we’re waiting,” Clampit said.
Mitchell said he understood Clampit’s concern, though he believed an Attorney General opinion would arrive sooner than expected.
“It would set a world record in government activity if this group selects projects and make recommendations before we got an Attorney General opinion,” Mitchell said.
Meanwhile, the Police Jury recognized several employees for their years of service as of March including Marvin Jones for 20 years at the Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Center in Monroe as well as two employees at the parish public works department: Carlo Roppolo (5 years) and Billy Fenn (30 years).
Smiley thanked the employees for their years of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.