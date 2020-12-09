The Ouachita Parish Police Jury adopted a new ordinance this week making it legal for any business in unincorporated parts of the parish to sell alcohol until 2 a.m.
Before the Police Jury adopted the new rule, bars, packaged alcohol retailers and other businesses must stop selling alcohol or close at midnight.
The Police Jury adopted the ordinance at its regular meeting Monday after Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit introduced the matter for consideration. According to parish officials, businesses in unincorporated Ouachita Parish were at a competitive disadvantage with municipalities like Monroe which allowed the sale of alcohol until 2 a.m.
According to Clampit, the midnight limit on alcohol sales in the parish also resulted in unwanted night traffic as patrons to establishments in the parish would often drive into Monroe and West Monroe to continue drinking. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office supported the ordinance change because it would discourage additional late night traffic, he said.
“Their support is what got me behind it, too,” Clampit said.
Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel, noted the ordinance change did not apply to municipalities, which are responsible for regulating alcohol sales within their jurisdictions.
On another front, the Police Jury voted to retroactively suspend an employee at the Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Center in Monroe for an unspecified “aggressive action” toward a child at the detention center instead of terminating their employment.
Originally, interim Green Oaks director Jesse Williams asked the Police Jury to terminate the unidentified employee, who had allegedly acted in an aggressive manner toward a juvenile detainee while working on a night shift.
The employee had been suspended since Nov. 14, according to Williams.
Police Juror Lonnie Hudson asked that his fellow jurors agree to reject termination of the employee but suspend the employee for 30 days, including any days already served while suspended.
Williams indicated the employee had been involved in another incident underneath a former director.
LaTanya Smith, the parish human resources director, noted that state officials had not yet reviewed surveillance footage of the incident or recommended a certain disciplinary action.
“The employee obviously did not use self-control,” Smith said.
The discussion prompted a dispute between police jurors, three of whom supported Hudson’s motion to retroactively suspend the employee and require additional training and counseling. Police Jury President Shane Smiley and Police Juror Scotty Robinson objected to keeping an employee who had violated parish policy and acted aggressively toward a child.
“I’d hate to tell the child, ‘Sorry but we’re not going to do anything because we’re short-staffed,’” Robinson said.
Robinson offered a substitute motion to terminate the employee. Smiley seconded the motion.
“We got to this point for a reason,” Robinson said. “He violated our policies. I don’t understand why we’re having this conversation. He needs to go.”
“The way he spoke to the supervisor is appalling to me,” Smiley added.
Police Juror Larry Bratton, who chairs the parish personnel committee, framed the incident as an “aggressive action.”
“If he volunteered to come in and kept acting right, he wouldn’t be in this predicament,” Smiley said.
Robinson’s substitute motion failed on a 2-4 vote. The four jurors voting against it included Hudson, Bratton as well as Michael Thompson Sr. and Jack Clampit.
Robinson cautioned his colleagues about setting a precedent for employees in other parish departments.
“What are we telling all the other employees and directors of departments?” Robinson said. “If there’s a recommendation of termination, don’t worry, we (the Police Jury) will vote against it and say it was an accident.”
“He was aggressive toward a child and disrespectful to his supervisor,” he added.
Thompson said he agreed with Robinson’s concerns that the Police Jury’s action could cause problems in other departments.
“However, this facility does not have a director,” said Thompson, referring to the ongoing search for a new director at Green Oaks. “Because of our lack, it’s our fault. We should give you what you need for your facility.”
Hudson defended his motion by arguing that the male employee could help maintain order.
“A male is needed,” Hudson said. “A male sets the tone.”
“Kids these days are more aggressive and they will say some things,” he added.
In other business, the Police Jury recognized several parish employees for their years of service.
The employees recognized included Bedie Lewis for 20 years of service with the parish office for federal programs; William Turnbow for five years of service with the Ouachita Parish Fire Department; Bernard Stanley for 15 years of service at the Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Center in Monroe; and Mark Johnson for 25 years of service at the parish maintenance office.
“On behalf of the jury, we certainly appreciate the service of those individuals for us and for the parish,” said Police Jury President Shane Smiley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.