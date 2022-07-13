The Ouachita Parish School Board swept aside a battery of objections from members of the public this week during a meeting in which school officials were accused of allowing critical race theory into the classroom.
During its regular meeting on Tuesday, the School Board considered complaints that claimed the school system's K-2 reading curriculum taught critical race theory (CRT), a legal theory that claims racism is inherent to a country's laws and institutions.
At its May 10 meeting, the School Board voted to approve the reading curriculum, known as CKLA—which stands for “core knowledge language arts."
Earlier this week, Curtis Pate, the school system's director of elementary school curriculum, defended the CKLA reading curriculum to the School Board and concerned citizens.
Pate appeared to take issue with statements made by Tiffany Hatten, with the Facebook group Ouachita ParentsChoiceLA. According to Pate, Hatten had publicly declared the School Board to be in favor of critical race theory, social emotional learning (SEL) and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in its elementary school reading curriculum.
Pate told the School Board and attendees that such claims were false. He said CRT, SEL and DEI were not part of the CKLA reading curriculum.
“CKLA does not teach anything about Critical Race Theory,” Pate said. “Had I found out that the curriculum being considered for adoption wasn’t appropriate, we would have gone back through the process to find another one.”
Later, Hatten told the School Board that SEL has been used in Ouachita Parish classrooms for several years and asked that it be removed.
“Classrooms are no longer academic, they revolve around social and emotional learning,” Hatten said. “Social Emotional Learning is psychological manipulation.”
Hatten said that nothing SEL has brought into the classroom has improved students’ education.
“In fact, it has caused more mass chaos and confusion,” Hatten said. “If you don’t take an ultra-conservative stance you privately share with your community, the only solution to protect these children is to see a larger mass exodus of this public government education system.”
School Board member Harold McCoy appeared to dismiss Hatten’s comments by pointing to “political overtones” in her remarks.
“I think we need to separate education from politics,” McCoy said. “We teach kids to read so they can become productive citizens.”
On another front, the School Board considered possible revisions to Title IX, which President Biden proposed in June. The changes would include prohibition of discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity and protections for transgender students.
School Board members also voiced concerns that if these changes were implemented, failure to comply with them could result in loss of Title I funding for Ouachita Parish schools. The loss of Title I funding would affect the school system's lunch program. Title I is a program that supports low-income students.
According to school officials, the possible Title IX changes would result in children having the ability to choose which restroom they chose to use based on their gender identity.
“I don’t think you’re going to find a person on this board or a person out there in the community that is going to support it,” said Superintendent Don Coker.
All School Board members made it clear to those in attendance they would not support Biden's proposed changes to Title IX.
“I hope we don’t get in a situation where Title I funding is threatened as a result of that decision because it would be a tough decision for the board,” said School Board Vice President Greg Manley. “But I know where we would all land and that would be that girls go to the girls’ restroom and boys go to the boys’ restroom.”
Coker pointed out that when transgender students at Ouachita Parish schools were in the process of transitioning, the school's administrators worked with the student and their family on an individual basis.
The School Board also unanimously approved pay raises for employees of Ouachita Parish schools. Employees are set to get a $1,500 state raise and a $500 local raise. The board agreed to add another $500 to each of those numbers. Raises take effect July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.