Ouachita Parish Schools lost 87 students since October, reflecting a trend of declining enrollment that could cost the school system as much as $3 million in state funding this year.
In light of the drop in enrollment, the school system plans to eliminate 30 certified teaching positions, though school officials believe they can reach that target through attrition rather than layoffs.
School system officials discussed the matter Tuesday during the Ouachita Parish School Board’s finance committee meeting.
Each school year, the parish school system performs a count of its student body at the beginning of October and February. The school system obtains a certain amount of state funding for each student enrolled through a complicated formula known as the Minimum Foundation Program, or MFP.
“As most of you know, we have lost students,” said Regina Mekus, the school system’s business director. “We lost students in the Oct. 1 count, and we lost students in the Feb. 1 count, so we’re looking, at mid-year, a $3-million decrease in MFP.”
Teaching positions represent the school system’s largest financial cost. $3 million pays for 41 teaching positions, according to Mekus. The loss of 87 students as of Feb. 1 alone represented a loss of about $500,000 in MFP funding, which could pay for seven teaching positions.
“This year has been unusual in trying to predict our student enrollment and revenues,” Mekus said.
School Board member Tommy Comeaux asked whether the school system was losing more students in elementary schools, middle schools or high schools.
“It’s pretty much across the board,” said Todd Guice, the school system’s personnel director.
More students’ families were pursuing homeschooling as an alternative to public education while some were moving out of the area, according to Ouachita Parish Schools Superintendent Don Coker.
“We also had fewer kids who entered kindergarten, about 100 fewer in kindergarten,” Coker said. “Those are the main reasons.”
According to Coker and Guice, there was a 2.3-percent decrease in student enrollment in public schools across the state.
“This is a trend which I think we’re seeing statewide,” Guice said. “Of course, we hope it’s related to COVID-19 and we snap out of it. But as you know, our student enrollment drives our staffing in the district.”
Guice, who oversees the school system’s staffing, noted the school system would need to reduce certified positions
“We felt like we could achieve what we needed to achieve by staying on course,” Guice said. “There’s nothing that is going to change. We can reduce at least 30 certified positions through attrition. We’re not laying anyone off.”
