The Ouachita Parish School Board approved salary increases for all parish school employees last week.
A portion of the funds will come from the state legislature through the state Minimum Foundation Program and a portion will come from the local district.
Certified employees will receive a $2,000 raise with the state portion being $1,500 and the local portion being $500, while support staff will receive a $$1,250 raise with a $750 state portion and $500 local portion.
Certified employees include those who require certain certifications to hold their position, such as teachers, principals and counselors. Support staff include clerical, administrative and custodial staff, bus drivers, nutritionists and more.
“Our employees will see that on their first check in the fiscal year, which begins in September,” said Regina Mekus, Director of Business for OPSB.
The School Board decided on a flat rate local portion for all employees in an effort to address lower income positions and plans to look for new ways to attract and retain qualified employees.
According to Greg Manley, School Board Vice President, the parish has lost about 1,250 students in the past three to five years, along with about 100 teachers who have been lost to attrition, which is the loss of employees for reasons like resignation or retirement.
“We’re fortunate that we haven’t had to lay any employees off,” Manley said. “We’ve been managing our expenses through attrition and making sure that we’re operating as efficiently as we can to maximize our taxpayer dollars.”
Manley said the School Board is also working on securing approval to use COVID funding provided from the state to give a one-time $2,000 bonus for all employees. The request has been made but not yet been approved.
“All of our employees work hard each and every day and are very deserving of a pay raise,” Manley said. “They work hard to provide that educational experience for our students.”
