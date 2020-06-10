Ouachita Parish Schools has lost some 150 students during the 2019-2020 school year, leading to a loss of some $667,000 in state funding, school officials say.
Regina Mekus, the school system’s business director, informed the Ouachita Parish School Board’s finance committee of the revenue dip during the committee’s June 3 meeting.
At the beginning of the school year, the school system estimated a loss of 50 students but the students counts in October 2019 and in February showed the actual loss was “somewhere around 150,” Mekus said.
The School Board depends on state funding through the Minimum Foundation Program, a complicated formula that allocates a certain amount of money to the School Board to educate each student.
MFP funding is a major part of revenues for the school system.
According to Mekus, other revenues generated this year made up for some of the $667,000 loss, leading the School Board to project a $258,000 decrease in revenues for the current year.
Meanwhile, Ouachita Parish Schools Superintendent Don Coker informed the finance committee that the School Board was preparing to begin the 2020-2021 school year without any additional MFP funding. In past years, school systems across the state have benefited from a small increase in MFP funding for each student, but that outcome was unlikely this year, according to Coker.
“The MFP drives the budget in a large part for our school system,” Coker said. “It looks like the increases or raises will not be included. It will be a standstill continuation formula that they will be using. That’s the same thing we had this past year.”
The School Board was notified that a 2.75-percent increase in MFP funding was one possibility (generating an additional $2.8 million) while a smaller increase of 1.375-percent also was possible (generating some $1.4 million).
Coker explained the School Board’s loss of students as well as its recent levy of taxes also affected the school system’s chances of gaining more MFP funding.
“That’s because of loss of students as well as the fact that we have passed taxes, done bond issues and things like that, which actually count against you in the formula,” Coker said.
“As it looks like now, it looks like it will be a very tough, budgeting year once again for us because of the lack of about $1 million in MFP dollars.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.