Ouachita Parish Schools returned to class for daily instruction this week in light of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s decision to allow schools to keep their doors open under certain requirements.
Gov. John Bel Edwards claimed a rise in COVID-19 cases warranted a tightening of several restrictions on gathering sizes and more last week. A day later, BESE President Sandy Holloway authorized local school systems across the state to continue following Phase Three school operational guidelines in spite of Edwards’ new restrictive measures.
“This is the same as how our schools operated prior to our release for the holiday,” said Ouachita Parish Schools Superintendent Don Coker. “Ouachita Parish School System remains diligent in adhering to all guidelines to protect the health and safety of our employees and students. We look forward to supporting students in person and online to be successful in completing the 2020-2021 school year.”
Pertinent to K-12 education, 168 JBE 2020 authorizes the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) to adopt rules that allow Local Educational Agencies (LEAs) to continue to operate within their Phase 3 school reopening and operational guidelines.
