Ouachita Parish Schools plans to begin school on Aug. 26 with three half-days before beginning its full first day on Aug. 31.
“They would be coming one of those three days for the registration process,” said Superintendent Don Coker.
Teachers return for in-service days on Aug. 6., 7, and 10.
Many students are expected to return to the classroom this fall for face-to-face instruction while many other students are expected to participate in the school system’s online virtual school program.
More than 5,000 people have registered for the virtual school program thus far, according to Coker. Orientation will be required to complete registration for the virtual school program.
“We have a lot of information to get out in a very short time,” Coker said.
Students’ school year would end May 24, according to Coker.
“Our goal was to stay as normal as possible and still finish the year by Memorial Day,” Coker said.
Coker said the new schedule did not include “weather days” because the provision of Chromebooks would allow students to conduct their studies from home .
School Board member Harold McCoy commended the Central Office staff for their fastidious work preparing the school year schedule.
