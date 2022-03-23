The Ouachita Parish School Board last week distributed a $1,500 supplement to the board’s teachers as well as its long-term substitute teachers.
The check distributed on March 18 was announced during the School Board’s regular meeting last week.
Regina Mekus, the school system’s business director, noted the payment was the first of its kind for long-term substitutes.
“We really could not have made it without those long-term substitutes,” Mekus said. “This is the first time we’ve included the long-term substitutes. It has been a challenge to go through all those records to follow the intent of the board.”
Mekus invited School Board members to “give me a name” so they could research whether a certain employee met the School Board’s criteria to receive the supplement payment.
Meanwhile, the School Board learned last week its “AA minus” bond rating enabled it to obtain an interest rate of 2.79 percent on the incurrence of $20 million in bonded indebtedness.
Grant Schlueter, with the New Orleans law firm of Foley & Judell, told the School Board the system fared “very well” in the sale, which would be completed this week.
“That’s an incredible bond rating,” Schlueter said. “You were able to sell this before we had a few interest rate increases which is a nice result.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.