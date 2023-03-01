The Ouachita Parish Police Jury agreed last week to spend some $2.8 million buying a new home for the main branch of the Ouachita Parish Public Library.
On Feb. 21, the Police Jury voted unanimously on the purchase of a building at 1000 Oliver Road, which formerly housed Selber Bros. department store. The Police Jury expects to spend up to $4.4 million renovating the new building as well.
The new building is located less than a mile from the existing one, making it accessible to patrons who are accustomed to visiting the main branch on foot or through public transportation.
Nancy Green, acting director of the library system, told The Ouachita Citizen the library Board of Control planned to close on the building in a couple of weeks. After the purchase is finalized, the relocation process can officially begin and is expected to be completed in a year-and-a-half, according to Green.
Police Jury President Shane Smiley said the Police Jury and Board of Control have been discussing renovating or relocating the main branch for more than a decade. However, the parish had to wait for funds to become available before acting, according to Smiley.
“We’ve discussed this for so long, we need to make a move,” Smiley said.
Relocation funds were procured through state capital outlay and the Board of Control’s savings account, according to Board of Control President Betty Ward-Cooper.
Cooper also said COVID-19 further delayed plans for updating the main branch.
“We wanted to build new,” Cooper said. “Then, COVID came in and the cost of everything tripled or more in price. Building materials, the time it takes to get parts—all of that creates delays.”
Ultimately, buying the 1000 Oliver Road property and relocating would prove to be more cost effective than remodeling the main branch’s current facilities or building a new structure, Cooper said.
A review of the library board’s proposal showed that the cost of remodeling the main branch’s current location was projected to be $7 million while relocating to and renovating the new location would cost some $3.7 million total cost—if the Police Jury can sell the library main branch for some $3.5 million.
Renovation plans for the main branch’s new location have been drawn up by Land 3 Architects. Proposed renovations include new flooring, new ceiling tiles, exterior paint and roof repairs.
The main branch will remain open during the renovation of the new building.
Without the main branch, all other branches of the Ouachita Parish Public Library System could not function, according to Green. The main branch houses the Library System’s business office as well as all materials and technologies needed for pay roll and processing.
“To take the main branch down for an extended length of time would pose hardships for all the other branches,” Green said.
The parking lot at the new location can hold up to 150 vehicles and also has spaces available for school busses.
The library’s new location is a single-story building with an open floor plan as well as multiple meeting and event rooms that the current location lacks. Green said these additional rooms can allow for more programming to be established at the library.
“The fact that there is so much space will give us so many more opportunities for different kinds of programming that we haven’t been able to do before,” Green said.
There is expected to be podcast studio space, dedicated rooms for film programming and a much larger children’s area.
The new location also has a backup generator.
At the Police Jury meeting last week, Police Juror Michael Thompson and Monroe City Councilwoman Juanita Woods said that some of the residents who live in their respective districts believe the Carver McDonald branch should be relocated or renovated first.
“We’ve been getting a lot of calls from constituents,” Thompson said. “The question is: Are we still going to support and build a new Carver McDonald branch?”
According to Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel, the Carver McDonald branch is located on property owned by Monroe City School Board. This means the parish is in a long-term lease which could make moving Carver McDonald more difficult.
“As long as I have been on the Board, the main branch has always been the priority,” Cooper responded. “Then, the next priority is Carver McDonald.”
In an interview with The Ouachita Citizen, Green said the Board of Control hopes to work on updating the main and Carver McDonald branches simultaneously as opportunities arise.
A realtor has been assigned to come up with recommended properties for Carver McDonald’s possible relocation, according to Cooper. Those recommended properties are set to be presented at the Board of Control’s next meeting on March 9.
“We strive very hard to be accountable and transparent,” Cooper said. “We want to hear the good, bad and the ugly. Sometimes that forces you to make some changes for the better.”
