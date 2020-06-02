Beginning June 2 through June 5, a portion of Arkansas Road will be paved between Jersey Street and West Highland, including the roundabouts at Kiroli Road and Warren Drive. Traffic delays are expected.
The La. Dept. of Transportation and Development has announced that beginning at 7 a.m. on June 2 through June 5, Gilchrist Construction is scheduled to pave Arkansas Road between Jersey Street and West Highland. This includes the roundabouts at Kiroli Road and Warren Drive.
Traffic will be delayed during the paving operation. Traffic may be shifted and flaggers will be used as needed. The operation will be conducted daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.
