Tom Pearson was named the new director for the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo (LPGZ) in Monroe last week.
He began work on Monday.
“Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo has so much untapped potential for our city and this region,” Pearson said. “I see a lot of opportunity here, and I look forward to working with others who love our zoo and want to see it become a major destination in our part of the state.”
Pearson replaces former zoo director Joe Clawson. Pearson, a well-known television meteorologist in the northeast Louisiana for the past 25 years, has been a supporter of the Monroe zoo for more than 12 years and was instrumental in working with the LPGZ Zoological Society to rebuild the zoo’s miniature train and railroad system.
Doug Seegers, director of Community Affairs for the city of Monroe said, “Tom brings a true love and passion for our zoo and will be a guiding force in helping us transform and improve the facility for the animals and the public. We are excited to have him on board.”
Pearson has lived in Monroe since 1993. He is married to Jennifer Pearson, a third-grade science teacher. They have four children.
