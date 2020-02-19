Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a crash on LA Hwy 616 shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 16 that claimed the life of a pedestrian who was walking in the travel lane.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as a 2001 GMC Sierra, driven by 51-year-old Spencer Johnson of Sterlington, was traveling east on LA Hwy 616. For reasons still under investigation, a pedestrian, 49-year-old Christi Savanna of West Monroe was walking in the eastbound travel lane of LA Hwy 616. Savanna, who was wearing dark colored clothes, was struck by the GMC.
Savanna was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office. Johnson was not injured in the crash. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
In 2020, Troop F has investigated seven fatal crashes resulting in eight deaths.
