West Monroe police are investigating a vehicle and pedestrian crash that occurred last week on Natchitoches Street.
On March 10, at 8:05 p.m., the department was notified about a vehicle / pedestrian crash in the 1400 block of Natchitoches Street.
The investigation revealed a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ronald Barnett (age 69) was traveling northbound in the 1400 block of Natchitoches Street struck a pedestrian on the right side of the road.
The pedestrian, Desiree Day, 42, died from her injuries.
Impairment is not suspected; however, toxicologically results are pending.
The investigation is on-going.
