Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies are continuing to investigate a train-pedestrian fatality accident reported before 12 noon on Feb. 25.
A preliminary investigation indicated the pedestrian was walking the track near the 700 block of Owens Road in Calhoun when struck by the train. The pedestrian was found deceased at the scene.
The identity is not being released at this time pending positive identification and notification of family. The investigation is continuing.
