Louisiana State Police are investigating the death of a person involved in an automobile wreck who was subdued by police when fleeing and later died.
Shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 26, Monroe police officers responded to the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash.
While investigating the crash, the unidentified individual who was alleged to have caused the crash refused to comply with officer orders and attempted to leave the scene, according to the city.
Police officers then subdued the individual. The individual was subsequently transported by ambulance to a hospital and later died. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
Because the person died, MPD contacted Louisiana State Police. State Police assumed control of the investigation into the death. That investigation is ongoing, and the city and police department intend to cooperate with State Police during their investigation.
