The Ouachita Parish Police Jury signed off on spending some $1.2 million in federal funding this week to repair and expand sewer infrastructure in the West Ouachita Industrial Park to service a proposed recreational vehicle resort.
During the Police Jury’s regular meeting on Monday, Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit asked his fellow jurors to consider spending the money in light of businessman Ray Anding’s plans to build a $5-million RV resort on the hill near the industrial park.
“The resort is not for people casually driving by and spending the night,” Clampit said. “It’s where they spend the week. It’s a vacation spot. There will be a convenience store, a cafe, and a conference store and parking for 200 RVs and a lazy river.
“It’s more upscale than just a regular RV park. In order to get this one here, we have to bring sewer to it from West Ouachita Sewer District for a little more than $1.2 million.”
The RV resort also would have a swim-up pool bar, Clampit said.
Clampit referred to estimates provided by Anding that claimed the RV resort would generate some $980,000 in sales tax revenues each year.
“So you’re asking for $1.2 million for sewage?” said Police Juror Michael Thompson Sr.
The funding for the sewer treatment plant expansion would come from federal funding received through the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, according to parish officials.
Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel, declined to offer a legal opinion on the matter, though he noted that water and sewer projects fit the criteria for ARPA funds.
“Don’t ask me for an opinion of this,” Mitchell told police jurors. “I’m not familiar enough with it.”
Police Juror Larry Bratton offered the motion to spend $1.2 million on the sewer treatment plant expansion. Police Juror Scotty Robinson seconded the motion.
“We need to use the ARPA funds to rebuild the treatment plant in the industrial park and extend growth in that part of the parish,” Bratton said. “It’s a good thing to do. I think we need something like this.”
The vote was unanimous, though Clampit abstained from the vote in light of his connections to Anding, the RV resort developer. Anding owns the Burger Grind restaurant and rents space for that business in a building owned by Clampit.
Clampit told The Ouachita Citizen, “He rents the Burger Grind from me so I didn’t feel I should vote on it. We can promote and argue for something but we can’t vote for things like that. To keep it super clean, someone else made the motion and second.”
After the meeting, Thompson and Police Juror Lonnie Hudson told The Ouachita Citizen they were unaware of any connections between Anding and Clampit.
According to Clampit, the Police Jury’s investment in the sewer infrastructure would benefit more than the RV resort.
“We’re putting in a sewer system that will service them as well as another business looking to locate there,” Clampit said. “It’s really no different than what we did when we put together the industrial park.
“We do utility work to bring industry here. It’s something the jury has not done in recent years and we’ve paid the price for it, with projects going to Monroe and West Monroe because we were not willing to pay for the infrastructure.”
Meanwhile, the Police Jury recognized two employees for their years of service with the parish: Kenneth Byrdsong for 20 years with the Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District and Travis Tatum for 25 years with the parish public works department.
Police Jury President Shane Smiley thanked them for their service.
Log In
