A group of car thieves have been breaking in to residents' unlocked cars and stealing items over the past four days, according to Sterlington Police Chief Barry Bonner.
Bonner informed the Sterling Town Council about the rash of break-ins at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
Referring to similar incidents in the past, Bonner claimed “statistically it’s usually a group of about three individuals committing these crimes."
“It’s a group going around doing it, and they’re hitting everywhere,” Bonner said. “The one thing that many of the break-ins have in common is that the doors are often unlocked.
The latest string of vehicle break-ins was part of a larger rise in break-ins throughout the town over the last year, according to Bonner. The police chief said he spoke with Ouachita Parish investigators who say these break-ins were an issue across the parish.
Bonner indicated thieves were unlikely to break windows to get into the vehicles. He said that was the reason why he refrained from calling them “break-ins.”
“The thieves haven’t broken into anything, and the vehicles are simply unlocked most of the time,” Bonner said. “The windows are never broken, doors are never jimmied and it’s always unlocked vehicles. Help us help you by always locking your doors.”
According to Bonner, most thieves simply wanted to find guns.
“A guns a gun, and the criminals use them to barter for drugs and use them for themselves,” Bonner said. “Criminals use the guns for whatever nefarious reasons they have, and if they can’t buy a gun legally, they will steal them.”
Bonner indicated that the Sterlington Police Department stepped up its surveillance of the town with more police officers patrolling at night.
Meanwhile, the Town Council tabled a vote to buy new vehicles for the Sterlington Police Department until the Town Council could gather more information about pricing.
“We want to get more price information on lease vehicles that are fully equip or a lease vehicles that we would have to equip ourselves,” Bonner said.
Bonner said the department needed more information about vehicle pricing because the Town Council needed to choose between either lease program, meaning paid in installments, or a purchase program.
“If we decide to buy a vehicle, we’re thinking it would be just one vehicle, but if we pick a lease program we might be able to get as much as three vehicles for the same price,” Bonner said.
Bonner indicated the town had accumulated $40,000 over the last four years to spend on vehicles.
Sterlington Town Clerk Marilyn Dilmore said Enterprise Rent-a-Car preferred not to accept business from municipalities as small as Sterlington.
Dilmore pointed out that “because we are in need of new police vehicles, they agreed to help.” She said Enterprise usually prefers to acquire its cars from manufacturers of the vehicles but will instead reach out to dealers “since our town is in need.”
Dilmore said she told representatives the vehicles needed to be either Ford Explorers or Chevorlet Tahoes.
In other business, the Town Council adopted an ordinance to annex property for a residential subdivision but resolved to ask Steve Sutton, owner of Sutton Farm 2 LLC, to provide a proper legal description of two sections of land he would like designated O-1, or “open lands” before the next meeting.
“When he annexes the land, it will be annexed into the proper zoning code, and he needs to facilitate the development he wants on the property,” said Monroe attorney Devin Jones, who serves as Sterlington's legal counsel.
According to Jones, Sutton needed to provide a plat, or a plan, map or chart of a piece of land with actual or proposed features, that depicted the two sections he would like designated as “open lands.”
Jones pointed out the “open land” could be taxed properly according to the law if he gave this “proper legal description.”
“The tax assessor needs to know how to apply zoning to a piece of property,” Jones said. “When property taxes are levied, it can be per the legal description.”
Jones said that Sutton wanted the rest of the land designated as R-1, or “single-family residential.”
The subdivision, which runs along Bayou DeSiard and ends in a cul-de-sac, is expected to cost about $3 million with property available to purchase by September or October.
An adjacent 94-acre plot of land is expected to be available for a second possible subdivision, according to Sutton.
Editors note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the Sterlington Town Council tabled a vote to adopt an ordinance that annexed lands running along Bayou DeSiard for a residential subdivision. The council in fact adopted the ordinance at Tuesdays meeting, while resolving to ask Steve Sutton to provide a plat for portions of the land he wanted designated as "open lands" for zoning purposes. The Ouachita Citizen regrets this error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.