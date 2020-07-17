Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Jack Clampit, who represents District B, announced Friday he was battling lung cancer though he said his prognosis was hopeful.
He also told The Ouachita Citizen his commitment to serving the parish remained unwavering.
Clampit announced the diagnosis in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.
"I’ve been fighting health problems since late 2019," Clampit said. "Because of (COVID-19) it made getting tests much harder."
Clampit said he received a diagnosis at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. He reported finding a treatment with a high success rate, too.
"We have a true diagnosis," Clampit said. "Lung cancer that spread to bones. It’s easily treated with a pill. Success is 80 (percent). Yes, Jesus is still in the miracle business. Thanks to all the people (and) churches that prayed for me."
When asked about whether he would withdraw from public service, Clampit said, "Hell, no. I'm not quitting. You of all people know how much I love this job. And that's a quote."
According to Clampit, prayers to God for his health were critical to his recovery.
"It matters," he said.
