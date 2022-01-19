The Morehouse Parish Police Jury voted last week to give $500 to certain parish employees each quarter thanks to an infusion of federal funding meant to curtail negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During its regular meeting on Jan. 10, Laura Hartt, a certified public accountant, recommended the Police Jury use part of the funding to provide essential workers with hazard pay.
Morehouse Parish received $4.8 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in March 2021. ARPA funds are meant to combat the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some governing entities have used the funding as matching funds for water and sewer projects while others have used it for personnel expenses.
Specifically, Hartt recommended the Police Jury pay certain parish employees $500 in hazard pay each calendar quarter during 2022, or until the Police Jury decides otherwise.
If approved, 29 workers in Morehouse Parish will qualify for hazard pay. These workers include administrative office staff, health unit employees and the highway department.
Hartt’s recommendation would only use 1.4 percent of the total funding received by the Police Jury through ARPA.
Police Jury member Kenneth Dye opposed Hartt’s recommendation. Dye said he thought hazard pay should only be given to workers who previously were infected with COVID-19 or who have it now.
“I haven’t gotten an extra $500,” Dye said. “That’s a big expense. You’re talking $60,000 to $70,000 a year.
“But just for one year,” said Police Jury President Terry Matthews.
The Police Jury agreed to accept Hartt’s recommendation.
