Ouachita Parish Police Juror Scotty Robinson says he plans to become a candidate for the 5th Congressional District next year in light of the current congressman’s pledge to serve only three terms in office.
“Since I was a kid, I’ve always wanted to go to Congress,” said Robinson, a Republican from West Monroe. “It sounds kind of corny, but on my eighth grade field trip to D.C., I thought I’d like to work here on day.”
Robinson has represented District A on the Ouachita Parish Police Jury since January 2012. District A includes a large part of northwestern Ouachita Parish.
He previously weighed a campaign for the 5th Congressional District in early 2014. Later that year, U.S. Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, secured election to the Congress, pledging to serve only three terms, or six years, in the Congress. He is currently halfway through his third term.
“When Congressman Abraham announced his plans to run five years ago, his website and campaign cards said he’d only run for three terms,” Robinson said.
Abraham campaigned this year for governor, though he failed to gain enough votes to advance to a run-off election with Gov. John Bel Edwards. In his concession speech to Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, Abraham said he would continue to serve in the Congress.
“I voted for him for governor,” Robinson said. “Unfortunately, he didn’t make it to the run-off. I did call him before I announced and left him a voicemail, haven’t heard back from him.”
Other media reports indicated Abraham is weighing a campaign for a fourth term in the Congress. He is expected to announce his decision by January 2020.
Abraham’s office did not respond to The Ouachita Citizen’s inquiries about the congressman’s plans to run for a fourth term in spite of his previous pledge.
“I took him at his word five years ago, and I want to get to work in Washington,” Robinson said.
